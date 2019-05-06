Netflix documentary about Sac County Jail inmates coming to your TV this week

Here is what lawsuit claims is inhumane at Sacramento jail Sacramento County’s use of solitary confinement in its jail is facing scrutiny from inmate advocates. A lawsuit claims the practice unfairly punishes people experiencing mental health crises. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sacramento County’s use of solitary confinement in its jail is facing scrutiny from inmate advocates. A lawsuit claims the practice unfairly punishes people experiencing mental health crises.

The stories of Sacramento County inmates are coming to Netflix this week.

In a new show, “Jailbirds,” documentary crews profile women incarcerated in the Sacramento County Main Jail, including some accused of murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

The show documents the lives of the women, showing inmates communicating through jail toilets, passing contraband and engaging in brawls while also touching on the relationships they build during their incarceration.

Netflix released the trailer last week and the show is slated to debut May 10. The show’s producer is 44 Blue Productions, the makers of A&E’s “Nightwatch” and MSNBC’s “Lockup,” according to Rolling Stone.