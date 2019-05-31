Science and tech will come alive at family festival in Sacramento

The H@ck the Park festival is Saturday at North Laguna Park in Sacramento.

Have you ever wanted to play with Oobleck? What is it even? You can find out for yourself this weekend at the second annual H@ck the Park tech festival.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at North Laguna Park.

The festival will showcase science-infused entertainment, interactive booths and science fair exhibits from local schools and community STEM organizations. Planned activities include battling with Maker HQ robots and meeting the Sacramento State University Formula SAE team, students who built a formula-style racing car.

The event is free, but interested attendees can register online. It is hosted by the Square Root Academy, a nonprofit organization that strives to educate underrepresented youth in science, technology, engineering and math.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sacramento Bee content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The event is also partnering with the city of Sacramento and food trucks to provide free food for the first 300 attendees, the Square Root Academy information page said. Food trucks from Bambi Vegan Tacos and GyroStop will be at the event, according to the event’s Instagram page.

Sponsors include Intel, Amazon, Maker HQ, Hacker Lab, Pacific Gas & Electric, the Sacramento Public Library, Sacramento State, the Sacramento Municipal Utility District and the Elk Grove Unified School District.