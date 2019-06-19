Yosemite glamping: Tent cabins, yurts, Airstreams and RVs in and near the national park

See some of the best Yosemite area glamping spots There are a number of glamping (glamorous camping) options in and near Yosemite National Park, California, including canvas tents, yurts, RVs, and even covered wagons. Here's a look at some of the best glamping spots that Yosemite has to offer. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There are a number of glamping (glamorous camping) options in and near Yosemite National Park, California, including canvas tents, yurts, RVs, and even covered wagons. Here's a look at some of the best glamping spots that Yosemite has to offer.

A growing trend called glamping is giving people experiences sort of like traditional camping – but easier and fancier.

Glamping is slang for glamorous camping, and there’s lots of it available in and around California’s popular Yosemite National Park.

Below is a list of some of the best Yosemite area glamping spots sorted by region, starting with what’s available inside the national park.

This list is focused on tent cabins, yurts, Airstream trailers and RVs (recreational vehicles).

Many vacation rental websites also list cabins and lodges in their glamping sections, but only a few unique earthy structures have been included here (plus a train caboose) in an attempt to stay mostly true to the dictionary’s definition of glamping: “The activity of camping with some of the comforts and luxuries of home.”

A number of these options can be found on sites like Hipcamp and Glamping Hub. They also provide helpful alternatives to full campgrounds.

The inside of an Airstream trailer available for rent at AutoCamp Yosemite in Midpines, near Yosemite National Park. AUTOCAMP YOSEMITE Special to The Bee

Campground reservations in Yosemite Valley need to be made months in advance of a planned trip. Alyssa Ravasio, CEO and co-founder of Hipcamp, said that wasn’t the case 20 years ago.

“The entire camping industry is growing as more people want to get outside and enjoy nature. … Glamping right outside the park is a great option for people who want more privacy, great amenities, and really comfortable sleeping,” Ravasio said.

“Glamping makes getting outside accessible for people who may not own all the gear or have expert-level knowledge of the outdoors.”

Inside Yosemite National Park

Glamping is available in Yosemite Valley via tent cabins at Half Dome Village (formerly called Curry Village), or Housekeeping Camp, clusters of three-sided concrete structures with canvas roofs and curtains.

Their operating seasons are longer than what’s available in high country Yosemite, which is inaccessible in winter due to snow. High country options include tent cabins at White Wolf Lodge and Tuolumne Meadows Lodge along Tioga Road (Highway 120 over the Sierra Nevada).

Yosemite High Sierra Camps, remote tent cabins in the wilderness for backpackers, are closed this year due to above-average snowpack.

Otherwise, the park has numerous campgrounds and traditional lodging options (not glamping), including Yosemite Valley Lodge, The Majestic Yosemite Hotel (formerly the Ahwahnee Hotel), and Big Trees Lodge (formerly the Wawona Hotel).

Tent cabins at Half Dome Village (formerly called Curry Village) in Yosemite Valley. ERIC PAUL ZAMORA ezamora@fresnobee.com

Outside Yosemite’s south entrance, via Highway 41

One attractive offering in this region is a “romantic and secluded” yurt – a tentlike dwelling – in Oakhurst, the last big town before Yosemite’s south entrance.

Its description on Glamping Hub is promising: “The yurt is nestled in the middle of the woods in the foothills of the Sierra Nevada Mountains, under the shade of towering pines and cedars near a babbling, serene brook.”

The inside of a yurt for rent in Oakhurst, near the southern entrance of Yosemite National Park. GLAMPING HUB Special to The Bee

You can also sleep in a train caboose in Oakhurst, which is probably not really glamping, but it looks super cool.

This vintage Santa Fe train caboose is a rental in Oakhurst, near the southern entrance to Yosemite National Park. GLAMPING HUB Special to The Bee

Outside Yosemite’s west entrances, via Highway 140 and 120

AutoCamp Yosemite – a village of luxury Airstream trailers, tents and cabins – opened earlier this year in Midpines, a small town just past Mariposa before Highway 140 drops into a steep river canyon leading into Yosemite.

An Airstream trailer available for rent at AutoCamp Yosemite in Midpines, near Yosemite National Park. AUTOCAMP Special to The Bee

Covered wagons are available for rent in Groveland via Highway 120 at Yosemite Pines RV Resort & Family Lodging.

Covered wagons available for rent at Yosemite Pines RV Resort and Family Lodging in Groveland near Yosemite National Park. Yosemite Pines RV Resort and Family Lodging Special to The Bee

Yosemite Lakes RV Resort and Yosemite Ridge Resort in Groveland offer other glamping options.

A unique listing near Groveland is Wondernut Farm in Big Oak Flat, described as “a ground-up-off-grid-sustainable-leaning-diversified-demonstration-farm-and-agricultural-enterprise-incubator experiment.”

Structures for rent on the farm have names like Wilderness Bridge and The Lookout. There’s also a bed and a hammock in a tree supported by a wooden platform.

A cabin at Wondernut Farm near Groveland outside Yosemite National Park. HIPCAMP Special to The Bee

The inside of a cabin at Wondernut Farm near Groveland outside Yosemite National Park. HIPCAMP Special to The Bee

Outside Yosemite’s east entrance, via Highway 395

Yosemite is only accessible via this entrance when Tioga Road (Highway 120) is open. The road over the Sierra Nevada in Yosemite closes in the winter due to snow and usually reopens in late spring or early summer.

Mono Camp, one of the Yosemite area glamping options available via Hipcamp.com. HIPCAMP Special to The Bee

Some eclectic Eastern Sierra spots can be found on Hipcamp, including a couple lakeside camping locations. One more primitive destination is the secluded Mono Camp with views of Mono Lake and an off-the-grid cabin and camping spots.

A drive farther north via scenic Highway 395 will take you to Paradise Shores Camp at Bridgeport Reservoir, where you can rent an equipped Airstream or RV camper for the night. Another glamorous trailer-sleeping experience is available nearby via Glamping Hub.

An RV available for rent at Paradise Shores Camp on the shores of Bridgeport Reservoir near Yosemite National Park in the Eastern Sierra. HIPCAMP Special to The Bee

