Sonora event for kids will celebrate Smokey’s 75th birthday

Smokey Bear will be the guest of honor at a birth celebration Aug. 1 in Sonora. Sierra Star

Cal Fire and the Stanislaus National Forest are coming together to celebrate Smokey Bear’s 75th birthday, according to a Cal Fire news release.

The Aug. 9 event will start with a story time at 10 a.m. at Tuolumne County Library, 480 Greenley Road, Sonora, with children making birthday cards and the presentation of “The True Story of Smokey Bear. ” A party starts at 11 a.m. at Heaven for Kids park and lasts until 2 p.m. The events are free, Cal Fire said in the news release.