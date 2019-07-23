WWE returns to Golden 1 Center this fall with giant cages for its ‘Hell in a Cell’ event

It’s official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020 WWE CEO Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL, the famous football league that had only one season in 2001. McMahon is promising a faster game that is also "family friendly." Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK WWE CEO Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL, the famous football league that had only one season in 2001. McMahon is promising a faster game that is also "family friendly."

Get ready to see pro wrestlers battle inside of giant cages this fall at Golden 1 Center when WWE returns to Sacramento for its annual “Hell in a Cell” pay-per-view event.

The show will feature several matches, including some inside WWE’s 20-foot-tall, 5-ton steel cage structure that surrounds the ring.

WWE made a stop in Sacramento on June 11 for an episode of its weekly live show “SmackDown,” but this is the first time the “Hell in a Cell” event will air live from the city.

For the first time ever, @WWE Hell In A Cell comes to Golden 1 Center!



See the Champion @TrueKofi vs. 'The Viper' @RandyOrton + @WWERollins vs. @DMcIntyreWWE, + more!



Tickets on sale Friday, July 26 pic.twitter.com/cmIn5sxJrI — Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) July 22, 2019

Local advertisements for the show include top stars Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. The lineup is subject to change, according to WWE.

IF YOU GO

Where: Golden 1 Center at 500 David J. Stern Walk, Sacramento

When: Sunday, Oct. 6, at 3:30 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Admission: Tickets start at $25

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26. More information can be found here.