Entertainment & Life

WWE returns to Golden 1 Center this fall with giant cages for its ‘Hell in a Cell’ event

It’s official: Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL in 2020

WWE CEO Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL, the famous football league that had only one season in 2001. McMahon is promising a faster game that is also "family friendly." By
Up Next
WWE CEO Vince McMahon is bringing back the XFL, the famous football league that had only one season in 2001. McMahon is promising a faster game that is also "family friendly." By

Get ready to see pro wrestlers battle inside of giant cages this fall at Golden 1 Center when WWE returns to Sacramento for its annual “Hell in a Cell” pay-per-view event.

The show will feature several matches, including some inside WWE’s 20-foot-tall, 5-ton steel cage structure that surrounds the ring.

WWE made a stop in Sacramento on June 11 for an episode of its weekly live show “SmackDown,” but this is the first time the “Hell in a Cell” event will air live from the city.

Local advertisements for the show include top stars Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. The lineup is subject to change, according to WWE.

IF YOU GO

Where: Golden 1 Center at 500 David J. Stern Walk, Sacramento

When: Sunday, Oct. 6, at 3:30 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

Admission: Tickets start at $25

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26. More information can be found here.

Related stories from Sacramento Bee
Profile Image of Daniel Wilson
Daniel Wilson
A longtime writer with a history of local professional and student reporting experience, Sacramento Bee reporter and digital specialist Daniel Wilson recently earned his bachelor’s degree in journalism from Sacramento State.
  Comments  