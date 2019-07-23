Entertainment & Life
WWE returns to Golden 1 Center this fall with giant cages for its ‘Hell in a Cell’ event
Get ready to see pro wrestlers battle inside of giant cages this fall at Golden 1 Center when WWE returns to Sacramento for its annual “Hell in a Cell” pay-per-view event.
The show will feature several matches, including some inside WWE’s 20-foot-tall, 5-ton steel cage structure that surrounds the ring.
WWE made a stop in Sacramento on June 11 for an episode of its weekly live show “SmackDown,” but this is the first time the “Hell in a Cell” event will air live from the city.
Local advertisements for the show include top stars Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, WWE “Raw” Women’s Champion Becky Lynch and WWE Champion Kofi Kingston. The lineup is subject to change, according to WWE.
IF YOU GO
Where: Golden 1 Center at 500 David J. Stern Walk, Sacramento
When: Sunday, Oct. 6, at 3:30 p.m. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.
Admission: Tickets start at $25
Tickets go on sale Friday, July 26. More information can be found here.
