Jason Momoa of ‘Aquaman’ to attend Wizard World Sacramento convention

Wizard World, a traveling pop culture convention, is slated to visit Sacramento next month after and has announced a star-studded celebrity lineup.

Jason Momoa, known for his roles in “Aquaman” and “Game of Thrones,” will be attending, as well as Holly Mari Combs (“Charmed”), Brian Krause (“Charmed”), Thomas Nicholas Band (“Rookie of the Year”/”American Pie”), Sam J. Jones (Flash Gordon), Richard Grieco (“A Night at the Roxbury,” “21 Jump Street”) and WWE’s Wayne Farris known as Honky Tonk Man.

Momoa will appear on Saturday, Sept. 21, and Combs, Krause, Nicholas and Jones are scheduled to attend all three days, according to a news release. Greico and Farris will appear on Saturday and Sunday.

More guests are expected to be announced closer to the event, organizers said.

“The event will feature many of the world’s top comics creators, an outstanding array of programming, live entertainment, cosplay contests, gaming and more,” organizers said in a news release.

The convention will run Sept. 20-22 at Cal Expo and is open to all ages. Ticket prices start at $34.99 for general admission and VIP packages that include autographs and photo ops with celebrity guests start at $149.99. Kids under 10 are admitted for free with a paid adult.

The convention is held in various places across the country and attracts fans of movies and television series, gaming and comics. This year’s event marks the fifth time Wizard World has visited Sacramento. The convention was held 2014 through 2017. Wizard World was also scheduled to visit Sacramento last October, but the event was postponed until this year.