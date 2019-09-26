Rock for a good cause: Student band will cover ‘Abbey Road’ and ‘Magical Mystery Tour’

WATCH: Musicians rehearse ahead of 50th anniversary “White Album” performance Fifty years after the Beatles released their self-titled classic commonly known as the “White Album,” the Harris Center for the Arts will be hosting a live 40-piece performance of the album on Nov. 25, 2018, with proceeds going to music education. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Fifty years after the Beatles released their self-titled classic commonly known as the “White Album,” the Harris Center for the Arts will be hosting a live 40-piece performance of the album on Nov. 25, 2018, with proceeds going to music education.

Fundraisers are usually pretty cookie-cutter. You bid on some items or you pay too much for a bland meal.

Or you can rock out to music by the Beatles.

The Sacramento Music Preparatory Academy has, thankfully, chosen the latter.

With a 40-piece orchestra and a tight band, the academy will play both the entirety of “Abbey Road” and “Magical Mystery Tour” at the Crest Theatre on Saturday. The group played a mostly sold-out show at Folsom’s Harris Center on Thursday.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The group is playing big venues to provide funding for the nonprofit’s work in downtown Sacramento as well as in area schools. Proceeds will go to the academy’s Guitar Project and scholarship fund.

The Beatles shows have quickly become a stalwart of the Sacramento music scene. The academy’s show last November at the Harris Center was sold out and featured Gabe Nelson, the bass player from Cake.

If you go

When: Saturday

Tickets: $28­–$52

Where: Crest Theatre, 1013 K St.

Info and tickets: (916) 476-3356; crestsacramento.com