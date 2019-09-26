Entertainment
Rock for a good cause: Student band will cover ‘Abbey Road’ and ‘Magical Mystery Tour’
Fundraisers are usually pretty cookie-cutter. You bid on some items or you pay too much for a bland meal.
Or you can rock out to music by the Beatles.
The Sacramento Music Preparatory Academy has, thankfully, chosen the latter.
With a 40-piece orchestra and a tight band, the academy will play both the entirety of “Abbey Road” and “Magical Mystery Tour” at the Crest Theatre on Saturday. The group played a mostly sold-out show at Folsom’s Harris Center on Thursday.
The group is playing big venues to provide funding for the nonprofit’s work in downtown Sacramento as well as in area schools. Proceeds will go to the academy’s Guitar Project and scholarship fund.
The Beatles shows have quickly become a stalwart of the Sacramento music scene. The academy’s show last November at the Harris Center was sold out and featured Gabe Nelson, the bass player from Cake.
If you go
When: Saturday
Tickets: $28–$52
Where: Crest Theatre, 1013 K St.
Info and tickets: (916) 476-3356; crestsacramento.com
