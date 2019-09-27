Billie Eilish to perform in Sacramento in April 2020; here’s when tickets go on sale

Alternative and pop singer-songwriter Billie Eilish attends the 60th annual Clio Awards on Sept. 25 in New York. Her "Where Do We Go?" tour stops at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento on April 8, 2020. Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

Alternative and pop artist Billie Eilish will perform in Sacramento in 2020 when her “Where Do We Go?” tour comes to the Golden 1 Center.

Eilish announced the tour on Twitter on Friday with the Golden 1 Center account confirming its date on April 8. Tickets will be on sale to the general public Thursday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. Ticketmaster’s Verified Fans program will allow some to have presale access to tickets.

JUST ANNOUNCED: @billieeilish is bringing her where do we go? world tour to Golden 1 Center on April 8!



Register now for #VerifiedFan presale: https://t.co/wt6B5Yd7bE pic.twitter.com/BH8sleorjU — Golden 1 Center (@Golden1Center) September 27, 2019

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Sacramento will be the penultimate American stop on Eilish’s tour, which starts March 9 in Miami and goes through Latin America and Europe before ending July 27 in London.

Eilish will appear on Saturday Night Live with Woody Harrelson on Sept. 28.