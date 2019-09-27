Entertainment
Billie Eilish to perform in Sacramento in April 2020; here’s when tickets go on sale
Alternative and pop artist Billie Eilish will perform in Sacramento in 2020 when her “Where Do We Go?” tour comes to the Golden 1 Center.
Eilish announced the tour on Twitter on Friday with the Golden 1 Center account confirming its date on April 8. Tickets will be on sale to the general public Thursday, Oct. 3, at 10 a.m. Ticketmaster’s Verified Fans program will allow some to have presale access to tickets.
Sacramento will be the penultimate American stop on Eilish’s tour, which starts March 9 in Miami and goes through Latin America and Europe before ending July 27 in London.
Eilish will appear on Saturday Night Live with Woody Harrelson on Sept. 28.
Comments