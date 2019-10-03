Blue Man Group reinvents itself for ‘Speechless’ tour stop in Folsom

Blue Man Group is known for their percussion beats and silly fun.

They’re still at it.

After 28 years of playing sold-out shows on Broadway and around the world, why wouldn’t Blue Man Group be out again? It’s simply too much fun.

Blue Man Group’s new “Speechless” tour, which started in late September in Los Angeles, will visit Folsom October 8 through 13 at the Harris Center for eight shows.

Though the group started in 1991, there’s an effort to stay fresh and relevant. Director Jenny Koons joins the troupe for the first time on the Speechless tour, though she might be more comfortable talking Shakespeare, with recent productions of “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” and “The Tempest” in her portfolio.

“It’s Blue Man Group’s continued commitment to push boundaries, and think bigger and bolder with every new exploration, that excites me most about this opportunity, and I’m thrilled to join the Blue Man Group family to undertake this new show,” Koons said in a news release.

It’s also more of the same. The group is known for comedy of the absurd in addition to stunning displays of color and, of course, rhythm. That’s similar to “Stomp,” which is both a similar age and has similar music — and earned a strong review from The Bee during its February stint of shows.

Sometimes, more of the same is a good thing.

If you go

Blue Man Group “Speechless”

Times: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, October 8 through Thursday, October 10; 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 11 and Saturday, October 12; 2 p.m. Sunday, October 13.

Tickets: $48-$92; 10% discount for Friday matinee single tickets. Tickets are available at www.harriscenter.net or from the Harris Center Ticket Office at 916-608-6888.