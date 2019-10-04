Wonder why planes are flying so low? It’s all just practice for the upcoming airshow

The 14th annual California Capitol Airshow will take place this weekend at Mather Airport. Sacramento Bee file

The Blue Angels will fly over the Sacramento-area sky to highlight the California Capital Airshow, which takes off this weekend at Mather Airport.

Along with the U.S. Navy aerobatic flight team, the 14th annual airshow will also have a focus on women in aviation and a tribute to the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The Blue Angels last performed at the Mather airshow in 2016, said Liz Johnson, communications director for the airshow.

Johnson said the airshow will also feature a few notable women from the aviation field. California native Vicky Benzing will perform in a 1940 Boeing Stearman, while Jesse Panzer, the only female formation pilot in the United States, will perform as one half of Team Oracle.

Other entertainment includes the Patriot Parachute Team and displays of vintage aircraft. Children can take part in flight simulators, an obstacle course and a flight-themed bounce house.

Those who aren’t content to just sit back and watch can purchase tickets for a 30-minute ride in one of two vintage planes, the P-51 Mustang and the SNJ T-6 Texan. Online prices for the Texan begin at $495, while a ride on the Mustang starts at $1,895.

The airshow goes from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day, with aerial shows from noon to 4 p.m. General admission starts at $40 per person. Children ages 5 and under are free. See www.californiacapitalairshow.com for more details.