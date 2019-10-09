Two-story nightclub set to open in downtown Sacramento on Thursday

Sacramento club London features two DJ booths. London nightclub

Look it. Feel it. F@S# it.

Yes, that really is the tagline behind Sacramento’s newest nightclub, London, which opens Thursday night at 1009 J St. Siblings Frank Yan and Sandra Yan Crowell, both born in England’s capital, own the club along with Sandra’s husband Hendrick Crowell, an attorney who DJs under the name Stylus.

Things come in two at London: two stories, two DJ booths, two bars slinging house cocktails.

It’ll be open Thursday through Saturday from 9:30 p.m. to 2 a.m., with private party or reception space available for rent.

London replaces Parlare Euro Lounge across 10th Street from the Citizen Hotel in a pocket of downtown marked by extreme highs and lows: Grange and City Hall straddle grimy buildings and Cesar Chavez Park’s considerable homeless population.

Parlare was already the subject of a California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control investigation for alleged disorderly conduct when a bouncer and customer were shot in August 2017. The club lost its liquor license and closed within a week of the nonfatal shooting.

The new club won’t do food initially but could add happy hour small bites. London also plans pop-up dinners.