Disney on Ice brings ‘Worlds of Enchantment’ to Sacramento shows

Props representing the Disney movie “Cars” will be on the ice for Disney On Ice’s shows this week in Sacramento.

Disney on Ice returns to Golden 1 Center in Sacramento this weekend with a new show featuring segments from both classic and modern Disney titles in “Worlds of Enchantment.”

Beginning Thursday, seven shows over four days will tell stories from Disney Pixar’s “Cars” and “Toy Story 3,” as well as Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” and “Frozen.”

Fans young and old are invited to come in costume and are promised a show with over 40 dancers, special effects and classic Disney charm.

Sergey Yuferev, a Disney on Ice performer since 2008, plays Buzz Lightyear in the “Toy Story” production. Yuferev is a native of Kirov, Russia, a 14-hour train ride from Moscow, and is joined by a cast of ice skaters from all over the world.

Yuferev and the cast and crew began their tour in September and will visit 20 more cities in America, as well as stops in Canada in Mexico, by the end of May.

“As a performer, I think it’s really nice that we travel a lot,” Yuferev said. “People are so excited to see you and it’s so nice to see smiles on people’s faces. It gives you energy.”

Yuferev was 18 years old when an audition tape he sent to one of his best friends was shown to Disney on Ice, and he was recommended to join. He said that even on his first flight to join the company, he said the opportunity didn’t seem real, calling it “lucky.”

“I didn’t speak English and I didn’t know how this works,” Yuferev said. “I started to learn a little each year, and learn English, and now I have friends all over the world and I can come and visit them.”

If you go

Disney on Ice: Worlds of Enchantment

When: Thursday and Friday, 7 p.m.; Saturday: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.; Sunday: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Prices: Tickets begin at $20, with a special discount price of $10 for the Thursday opening night show.

Tickets: Ticketmaster or DisneyOnIce.com