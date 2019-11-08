Sacramento’s Fairytale Town selects a new leader

There is a new director in the land of make-believe.

Kevin Smith-Fagan will become the new executive director of Land Park’s Fairytale Town in Sacramento in January, the park announced on Thursday.

“We are very excited to welcome Kevin Smith-Fagan as Fairytale Town’s next executive director,” said Fairytale Town’s board president-elect, Matt DeFazio. “Kevin is a dynamic leader whose deep experience in nonprofit management and roots in the Sacramento community will help lead Fairytale Town in its next phase of growth.”

Smith-Fagan has spent the last 16 years at public television station KVIE, first serving as vice president for development in 2003 before adding the title of associate general manager of external affairs in 2004.

“I’m delighted to be joining the dedicated staff and board as Fairytale Town’s next executive director,” Smith-Fagan said in the release. “I’m energized by the mission to promote the imagination, creativity and education of children.” He also said he was excited about Fairytale Town’s half-acre expansion plans announced in February, saying it will have “impact for the next generation of children.”

Smith-Fagan is replacing Kathy Fleming, who announced in July she was stepping from the role she has held since 2000. Fleming will move into a director emeritus role for 2020 to help with the transition between directors.

“It just seemed like the right time,” Fleming told the Sacramento Business Journal in July. “It will have been 20 years next year.”

Fairytale Town opened in August 1959. It hosts 250,000 visitors every year.