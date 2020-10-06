Wide Open Walls announces plan for Sacramento’s largest-ever mural in midtown

Just after the Wide Open Walls festival wrapped up for the year, a huge new mural project will blossom in midtown this month. The mural, titled “A Journey into Curiosity,” will be Sacramento’s largest at twice the size of the 15-story Johnny Cash mural in midtown.

The mural will be the group project of more than a dozen muralists who specialize in large-scale productions and will be located on the new Eleanor Apartments building on 16th and E streets. “A Journey into Curiosity” will span five stories on four sides of the building.

Those interested in seeing the work in progress can take a look throughout October, as the project was slated to begin Monday and will extend through the end of the month. The mural will debut in November, according to a news release from Wide Open Walls.

The Grupe Company and SKK Developments collaborated with Wide Open Walls to secure ASHOP Productions, a group of international artists that specializes in murals with this size, scope, and complexity. “A Journey into Curiosity” will depict a story of a mythical creature on a journey through land, air and water.

The groups worked with Washington Elementary School for inspiration provided by students. The apartment building that will play canvas for the artists is visible from the school’s playground. In addition to this giant undertaking, the artists will also do a mural on the school’s walls that will complement the giant mural on the apartment building.