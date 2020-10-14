Three to Stream: Several shows on deck (with people?!) at Center for the Arts

Blues-folk-punk act Sunny War (Sydney Lyndella Ward) performs this week at Center for the Arts.

We’re devoting our usual “Three to See” concert space to rounding up some info on what local and out-of-town artists are up to as we continue to fight COVID-19. Hosting a show online or releasing new music? Message us on Instagram with details: @adavis_threetosee.

Sunny War and more at Center for the Arts’ Backstage Bar (5:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, October 17): Hold onto your knickers folks, these gigs are actually open to some in-person attendees, as Center for the Arts unleashes a quartet of acoustic gigs the next four weekends at its new outdoor Backstage Bar. There’s two seatings per night (to facilitate distancing), with the 5:30 p.m. sets also streaming live for members of the center. Spitfire blues-folk-punk act Sunny War (Sydney Lyndella Ward) performs this week, with seatings upcoming from Jenni Charles and Jesse Dunn of Dead Winter Carpenters (Oct. 24), Terrier, a duo of the Brothers Comatose’s Ben Morrison and wife Erika Tietjen of T Sisters on Oct. 30 (actually, this is technically a trio right now) and all three aforementioned T Sisters performing Nov. 7. There is also a trio of “From the Center” streaming-only shows upcoming with Dirty Cello this Friday, Oct. 16, jagged-edged blues-soul troubadour Marty O’Reilly & the Old Soul Orchestra on Nov. 6, and foothill indie rock heroes Golden Shoulders on Nov. 27. thecenterforthearts.org/outdoor-entertainment.

Save Our Stages Fest (October 16-18): Hopefully you all tuned in to ShelterFest last weekend (if not, there’s other ways to check it out at www.shelterfest2020.com), ‘cause it was a thing of beauty as a troupe of local musicians and artists rallied to help save Sacramento’s local music venues. Like our locals, venues nationwide are all hemorrhaging revenue during the pandemic; the National Independent Venue Association is out to help with a three-day smorgasbord to benefit more than two dozen famed music halls across the country. Performers include the likes of Black Pumas, Brittany Howard of Alabama Shakes, Dave Matthews, Dillon Francis, Foo Fighters, G-Eazy, Leon Bridges, the Lumineers, Macklemore, Demi Lovato, Miley Cyrus, Portugal. The Man and the Roots, as well as Major Lazer, who also performs a drive-in concert next weekend in Elk Grove (yes, that is a real thing that is actually happening). www.saveourstages.com.

A Livestream for Planned Parenthood (7 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, October 17): A trio of upstart local artists are hosting a Saturday evening stream to raise funds for Planned Parenthood, with plush indie folk singer Brianna Carmel starting it off, followed by spacious shoegaze artist Downer (AKA Marco Alvarado), and Tearle Sanford of alt-country/folk-punk act Dandelion Massacre. www.facebook.com/events/990732038057163.

Memphis Country Blues Festival (5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Saturday, October 17): Grab a quick Saturday cocktail hour dose of blues from the Memphis Country Blues Festival stream (via the bustling Can’t Stop the Blues group), with performances from Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, Cedric Burnside and Alvin Youngblood Hart. www.facebook.com/events/361226308564262.

Entertainment weekly newsletter Find things to do, from music to movies to arts and theater. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Looking ahead: CCVC FrankenJAM Halloween Benefit (11 a.m. to midnight Saturday, October 31): The California Capitol Venue Coalition has just announced the Brothers Comatose as the headliner for its Halloween livestream benefit, joining the Gold Souls, Joe Craven and the Sometimers, Hayez, Band of Coyotes, Green Eyed Misfits and a number of comedians; the virtual music is preceded by the in-person (safety measures in place) Musician’s and Artist’s Bazaar in the back lot at Harlow’s. www.cacapitolvenuecoalition.org.