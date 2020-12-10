Who’s been naughty and who’s been nice? A Sacramento hotel has names for Santa

The Citizen Hotel’s naughty/nice list, 2014 edition The Sacramento Bee

The Citizen Hotel earlier this week issued its annual Naughty and Nice List with an ode to 2020. Despite the dumpster fire that many consider this year to be, there were still a couple of things that made the nice list.

The naughty side understandably tilts at the global coronavirus pandemic, with zoom fatigue, the COVID-19 pounds, homeschooling and toilet paper hoarding all on the list.

The coronavirus effect is also felt on the nice side of the list, with frontline workers and first responders earning a nod. DoorDash and Uber Eats are also cited, along with working from home.

Here’s the complete list:

NICE

Animal Adoptions

Front Line Workers & First Responders

SpaceX Launch

Door Dash & Uber Eats

RBG

#BlackLivesMatter

Tik Tok

Working from Home

Kobe Bryant

Alex Trebek

NAUGHTY

Zoom Fatigue

Coronavirus

“The Covid 19lbs”

Homeschooling

Toilet Paper Hoarding

Murder Hornets

Wildfires

Tiger King

Ghislaine Maxwell

Keith Raniere

