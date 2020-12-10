Entertainment
Who’s been naughty and who’s been nice? A Sacramento hotel has names for Santa
The Citizen Hotel earlier this week issued its annual Naughty and Nice List with an ode to 2020. Despite the dumpster fire that many consider this year to be, there were still a couple of things that made the nice list.
The naughty side understandably tilts at the global coronavirus pandemic, with zoom fatigue, the COVID-19 pounds, homeschooling and toilet paper hoarding all on the list.
The coronavirus effect is also felt on the nice side of the list, with frontline workers and first responders earning a nod. DoorDash and Uber Eats are also cited, along with working from home.
Here’s the complete list:
NICE
Animal Adoptions
Front Line Workers & First Responders
SpaceX Launch
Door Dash & Uber Eats
RBG
#BlackLivesMatter
Tik Tok
Working from Home
Kobe Bryant
Alex Trebek
NAUGHTY
Zoom Fatigue
Coronavirus
“The Covid 19lbs”
Homeschooling
Toilet Paper Hoarding
Murder Hornets
Wildfires
Tiger King
Ghislaine Maxwell
Keith Raniere
