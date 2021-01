Entertainment Comic creator describes the origins of Impound, his Sacramento-based superhero MMA fighter January 06, 2021 08:00 AM

Brent Trayce Sands, creator of Impound Comics, describes the origins of his superhero Anthony “Impound” Endsley, a Black MAA fighter who lives in Sacramento. at The People Of Sacramento store in the Ice Blocks on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.