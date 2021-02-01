Arts Roundup: UC Davis, Crocker and theater companies load up in February

With February comes art opportunities all around the Sacramento area. There are many chances to take part in the creative community virtually this month, whether you are interested in music, theater, art or books.

On Feb. 4, UC Davis will host a visiting artist lecture series featuring Soo Sunny Park on Zoom. Park is a professor of studio art at Dartmouth College. She has received many prestigious awards, fellowships, and residencies. Park is most recognized for her sculptural light installations. More information is at https://arts.ucdavis.edu/. Registration is at https://bit.ly/39BvebG.

On Feb. 10, the Mondavi Center will present a Virtual Open Mic Night. The night will be hosted by MC Denisha “Coco Blossom” Bland, and may include music, poetry, dance, spoken word, comedy and storytelling. The event is presented in partnership with ASUCD Entertainment Council and Sacramento Area Youth Speaks (SAYS). More information is at https://bit.ly/3rctrQl.

A film screening and discussion is also available via Zoom on Feb. 10. The film is “I Am More Than My Hair,” a documentary by filmmaker Alyscia Cunningham. Cunningham is an entrepreneur, author, filmmaker, and photographer. This documentary includes interviews of females who have experienced hair loss due to a health-related condition and their journey of self-empowerment. The event will also include a screening of the short film “Hair and Texture,” by Chara Charis Andrews, and a Q&A moderated by UC Davis associate professor Kimberly Nettles-Barcelón. Register at https://bit.ly/3pL9EaE.

Feb. 11 the Crocker Art Museum will host “Equity in Museums” on Zoom. This event looks at the realities of racial and social inequity within museums and cultural institutions. The Crocker has made a commitment to examine these issues internally and in their relationship to the community. This series will open the conversation to the wider public and features new panelists each month. This month the focus is on Native American representation in museums. More information and registration for this event is available at crockerart.org.

Feb. 17 is the next installment of “Catalyst: A Theatre Think Tank,” co-sponsored by the UC Davis Department of Theatre and Dance and the Manetti Shrem Museum. “Perfect,” is three interwoven stories exploring the desire for flawless children. The piece was written by Jonathan Luskin and is directed by JanLee Marshall. It features the 2020 Media Access Award recipient Danny Gomez. Register at https://bit.ly/3czNUKS.

On Feb. 19, UC Davis will virtually host the 2021 Templeton Colloquium in Art History, “Race, Museums, Art History.” The event focuses on understanding the relationship between display of art and racial privilege. Learn more about the event at arts.ucdavis.edu.

Feb. 19-21 there will be multiple virtual showings of Sacramento Theatre Company’s “Thanks, Awfully,” by Jean Lee Latham. Directed by Ed Trafton, this modern take on “The Comedy of Errors” will star the Young Professionals Conservatory students. The show will be filmed live and presented virtually. More information is available on sactheatre.org.

Feb. 19 and 20 there will be another “Catalyst: A Theatre Think Tank” performance, “Bee in a Jar.” This Andrew Nicholls piece is directed by Laura Halls. The play is about three men with very different temperaments trying to figure out why they were taken and locked together in a featureless room. Information and tickets are at https://catalyst3t.com/.

Feb. 20 the Mondavi Center will premiere the Heartbeat Opera program “Breathing Free.” This program curates a song cycle brought to life by three singers, three dancers, eight instrumentalists and the use of music videos. It features excerpts from Beethoven’s “Fidelio” with songs by Black composers and lyricists. The performance will be available to stream Feb. 27. Tickets are $15 (UC Davis students can watch for free). More information is at mondaviarts.org.

Feb. 25 the Crocker will continue its Rogue Book Club by exploring Zora Neale Hurston’s book “Hitting a Straight Lick with a Crooked Stick: Stories from the Harlem Renaissance.” This collection of stories is about love and migration, gender and class, racism and sexism, and proudly reflects African American folk culture. For more information or to register go to crockerart.org.

B Street Theatre is offering many online entertainment options on a weekly basis. From music to social justice to improv, there’s something for everyone. They are also offering virtual acting classes for adults and children. Learn more about how to take advantage of these opportunities at bstreattheatre.org.