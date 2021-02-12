Watch: The 10 best romantic comedies for Valentine’s Day

With the coronavirus pandemic keeping many people at home with their significant other for Valentine’s Day, watching a romantic comedy may be the call before ending the evening.

In a survey of 726 engaged customers, Redbox came up with the favorite romantic comedy movies from the 1990s and since 2000.

A sneak peek of the best films can be seen in the video above.

Here’s how Redbox customers answered:

Which is your favorite romantic comedy from the 2000s?

1. Sweet Home Alabama

This 2002 film stars Reese Witherspoon as New York fashion designer Melanie Carmichael, who suddenly finds herself engaged to the mayor’s son. But her past holds many secrets, including Jake (Josh Lucas), the redneck husband she married in high school, who refuses to divorce her. When she sneaks back home to Alabama to confront him, she learns to embrace the South and her past.

2. My Big Fat Greek Wedding

The Portokalos family worries about Toula (Nia Vardalos) because she is still unmarried at 30 years old. After taking a job at her aunt’s travel agency, she falls in love with Ian Miller (John Corbett), a handsome teacher who is tall and handsome — but nobody in the tight-knit Portokalos family has ever gone out with somebody who is not Greek.

3. 50 First Dates

Playboy veterinarian Henry (Adam Sandler) finally fixes his heart on dating Lucy (Drew Barrymore), but she has short-term memory loss and can’t remember anything that happened the day before. So every morning, Henry has to woo her again and convince her friends and family he’s in love with her.

4. Crazy Rich Asians

Rachel Chu (Constance Wu) accompanies her longtime boyfriend Nick (Henry Golding) to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She learns that his family is incredibly wealthy and that he is Singapore’s most eligible bachelors. Rachel then must deal with jealous socialites, quirky family members and her boyfriend’s much disapproving mother.

5. Hitch

Will Smith is dating coach Alex “Hitch” Hitchens. Hitch takes on bumbling Albert (Kevin James) as a client. Albert wants to win the heart of the glamorous Allegra Cole (Amber Valletta). Hitch faces his own romantic setbacks when his techniques fail to work on Sara Melas, played by Eva Mendes, a tabloid reporter trying to find the dirt on Allegra Cole.

Which is your favorite romantic comedy from the 1990s?

1. Pretty Woman

In a modern-day (at the time, anyway) Cinderella story, a prostitute and a wealthy businessman fall hard for one another, forming an unlikely pair. Richard Gere plays Edward and Julia Roberts stars as Vivian. They discover significant hurdles to overcome as their different worlds come together.

2. There’s Something About Mary

After suffering an embarrassing injury at her home, Ted’s (Ben Stiller) dream prom date with Mary (Cameron Diaz) never happens. Years later, Ted hires Pat Healy (Matt Dillon) to track down the irresistible Mary so he can reconnect with her. But Pat falls for Mary, too, in this Farrelly brothers film.

3. The Wedding Singer

Set in 1985, Adam Sandler plays a nice wedding singer whose heart gets broken. He loses all hope when his fiancé abandons him at the altar. He falls in love with Julia (Drew Barrymore), who asks for his help in planning her wedding. But he must win her over before the big day.

4. 10 Things I Hate About You

Beautiful, smart and extremely disagreeable teenager Kat Stratford (Julia Stiles) doesn’t attract many boys. Under her dad’s rules, her younger sister Bianca (Larisa Oleynik) can’t date until Kat gets a boyfriend. Kat runs into handsome Patrick Verona (Heath Ledger), but can she let her guard down to fall for the charming guy.

5. Sleepless in Seattle

After the death of his wife, Sam Baldwin (Tom Hanks) moves to Seattle with his son Johah, who calls in to a talk-radio program to find a new wife for his father. Sam grudgingly gets on the line. In doing so, Baltimore reporter Annie Reed (Meg Ryan) hears Sam talk, and falls for him. Annie writes Sam a letter asking him to meet her on Valentine’s Day.