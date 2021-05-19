A bike tour to libraries around Sacramento reveals charms previously unknown

The McKinley Park memorial rose garden sits very close to the old public library. lsterling@sacbee.com

Reading “The Library Book” by Susan Orlean (a pick from the Sacramento Public Library AF Book Club) this month gave me a newfound appreciation and increased respect for public libraries and the important roles they play in our communities. Since May is Bike Month in Sacramento, I was inspired to start the #librarybikechallenge – riding my bicycle to each of Sacramento County’s 27 public libraries during the month of May.

Our libraries are for everybody. Halfway through May and over 100 miles later, I’ve ridden my bike to almost half of them.

Highlights include meeting several of Sacramento’s librarians, including Mitsy (who was exceptionally kind to me as I was sort of a mess after riding 50 miles through almost 20 mph winds along Sacramento River). Delta breeze aside, Mitsy had also read “The Library Book” and was excited to have an out-of-town visitor come to appreciate “our little Iselton Library” (warm, welcoming spot adjacent to the town’s elementary school).

Touring the city libraries by bicycle has opened my eyes to previously unexplored areas of Sacramento. Franklin Boulevard is abundant in colorful murals and tile mosaics. Mel’s Mocha and Ice Cream in Walnut Grove has river views and, of course, offers much-appreciated nourishment after a long ride. Taking the back roads to Galt will open your eyes to beautiful rural farmland, grazing livestock and spring wildflower color patches.

The diversity of our public library structures makes for a fun study in architecture and landscaping. You’ve likely heard of and visited the McKinley Library and rose garden, as well as the Tsakopoulos Library Galleria central branch. But the South Natomas Library, outfitted in a bright and cheery yellow, is also surrounded by a blooming and fragrant rose garden and delightful poetry sculptures – time it right and the evening sun sets through the prose. The Ella McClatchy Library, while currently closed, is located in a former private residence designed over 100 years ago by Rudolph Adam Herold and features classic midtown Sacramento design elements. And you’ll spot Peter Rabbit sculptures (reading a book and working on a laptop, fittingly) across the lot from the newer, sleek and modern Valley Hi North Laguna Library. These rabbits aren’t to be confused with the wild bunnies feasting on fresh grass in front of the Sylvan Oaks Library in Citrus Heights. Not to be outdone and living up to the town’s reputation, the Fair Oaks Library was patrolled by a group of friendly roosters during my visit.

As I pedal my way around the area and to the books, I like to think about California Library Hall of Fame’s Adeaide Hasse, a noted famous Los Angeles librarian and “Champion Fast Lady Bicycle Rider”. Combing a love of books and bikes – then and now – is a great way to explore a city and appreciate all our public libraries have to offer.

The #LibraryBikeChallenge is for everybody. Of course, you can design your own bike challenge during the month of May, or any time during the year. I’m already considering future May is Bike Month itinerary challenges. Perhaps a tour of all our historic bridges, scenes from the Lady Bird feature film, the Wide Open Walls murals, or the roasteries featured in Sacramento Coffee Week.

Whether you participate in all or a portion of the #LibraryBikeChallenge, I challenge us all to explore our city by bicycle, and to patronize our amazing public library system. Ready, set, read, ride!