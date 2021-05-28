Entertainment
Sacramento Pride Month set to return in June with smaller events in lots of locations
The Sacramento LGBT Community Center announced Wednesday its Sacramento Pride March and Festival will be smaller and spread over a number of events around the city as the COVID-19 pandemic winds down.
Similar to last year, which was completely virtual to curb the spread of the coronavirus, SacPride will offer limited-capacity virtual events and in-person hybrid events in June.
The celebration, which is typically well-attended when in-person gatherings are allowed, will come a couple of days before California businesses are legally able to lift social distancing restrictions and operate at full capacity after more than a year — a decision that was made thanks to a trend of lower virus cases and increasing vaccinations.
“The health and safety of our community is our top priority and while we encouraged by our lower COVID-19 infection rated and an increase in vaccinations, the Pride March and Festival require many months of planning and there is still too much uncertainty to safely gather tens of thousands of people as we did prior to the pandemic,” said Center CEO David Heitstuman.
The festival will still include in-person events, but they will be smaller than the giant public celebrations of years past. In 2019, Lizzo — a flute-playing rapper and hip-hop artist — performed in front of thousands in downtown Sacramento. Lizzo’s performance finished a 40-act slate, including queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in what was SacPride’s first time extending the festival into two days.
This year, the Sacramento LGBT Community Center has partnered with several community organizations and businesses to host the return of a semi-normal Sacramento Pride month with one virtual event and more than a dozen in-person events for the month of June.
SacPride Virtual Event
Remo Virtual Pride
Date: Saturday, June 5, 2021
Time: 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.
SacPride In-person events
Progress Pride Flag Raising
Where: 915 I. St., Sacramento
Date: Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Time: 8:30 a.m.
Contact: 916-808-5959
Get Vaccinated
Where: 1015 20th St., Sacramento
Date: Wednesday, June 2, 2021
Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Contact: 916-442-0185
Pride Celebration and Marketplace
Where: 2534 Industrial Blvd., No. 10, West Sacramento
Date: Sunday, June 6, 2021
Time: noon to 6 p.m.
Contact: 916-649-3269
Latinx Pride Celebration and Revival
Where: 500 J Street, Sacramento
Date: Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Contact: 916-545-7111
Pride Month Youth Art Show and Sale
Where: 1015 20th St., Sacramento
Date: Saturday, June 12, 2021
Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Contact: 916-442-0185
Take Your Pride Outside
Where: American River
Date: Saturday, June 12, 2021
Time: varies
Contact: N/A
Battle of the Britneys
Where: 807 16th St., Sacramento
Date: Sunday, June 13, 2021
Time: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Contact: 916-827-1958
Pride Pub Crawl
Where: Diageo Bars to Revival Lounge
Date: Wednesday, June 16, 2021
Time: to be determined
Contact: 916-545-7111
Natomas Pride Ride
Where: 5500 Honor Pkwy., Sacramento
Date: Thursday, June 17, 2021
Time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Contact: 916- 808- 5200
Marsha P. Johnson Center South Grand Opening
Where: Marsha P. Johnson Center South
Date: Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Time: to be determined
Shake Shack Pride Fundraiser
Where: 1710 R Street, No. 190, Sacramento / 1151 Galleria Blvd., Suite FC-12, Roseville
Date: Monday, June 21, 2021, to Tuesday, June 22, 2021
Time: varies
Contact: 279-321-4002 / 279-888-9070
Pride Skate at Roller King
Where: 889 Riverside Ave., Roseville
Date: Thursday, June 24, 2021
Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Contact: 916-783-0918
Q Spot Presents: Family Friendly Drag Show
Where: Where: 500 J Street, Sacramento
Date: Friday, June 25, 2021
Time: 6 p.m.
Contact: 916-545-7111
Sacramento Republic FC Equality Night
Where: 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento
Date: Saturday, June 26, 2021
Time: 8 p.m. game
Contact: 916-641-2200
Pride with Leo and Friends
Where: 2701 Prospect Park Dr., Rancho Cordova
Date: Saturday, June 26, 2021
Time: 10 a.m. to noon
Contact: 916-730-5079
Pride 2021 Flatstick Pub Sunday Fundraiser
Where: 630 K Street, No. 120, Sacramento
Date: every Sunday in June
Time: all day Sundays
Contact: 916-872-0772
Queens of the Green
Where: 630 K Street, No. 120, Sacramento
Date: Sunday, June 27, 2021
Time: noon to 2 p.m.
Contact: 916-872-0772
Comments