Sacramento Pride Month set to return in June with smaller events in lots of locations

The Sacramento LGBT Community Center announced Wednesday its Sacramento Pride March and Festival will be smaller and spread over a number of events around the city as the COVID-19 pandemic winds down.

Similar to last year, which was completely virtual to curb the spread of the coronavirus, SacPride will offer limited-capacity virtual events and in-person hybrid events in June.

The celebration, which is typically well-attended when in-person gatherings are allowed, will come a couple of days before California businesses are legally able to lift social distancing restrictions and operate at full capacity after more than a year — a decision that was made thanks to a trend of lower virus cases and increasing vaccinations.

“The health and safety of our community is our top priority and while we encouraged by our lower COVID-19 infection rated and an increase in vaccinations, the Pride March and Festival require many months of planning and there is still too much uncertainty to safely gather tens of thousands of people as we did prior to the pandemic,” said Center CEO David Heitstuman.

The festival will still include in-person events, but they will be smaller than the giant public celebrations of years past. In 2019, Lizzo — a flute-playing rapper and hip-hop artist — performed in front of thousands in downtown Sacramento. Lizzo’s performance finished a 40-act slate, including queens from “RuPaul’s Drag Race” in what was SacPride’s first time extending the festival into two days.

This year, the Sacramento LGBT Community Center has partnered with several community organizations and businesses to host the return of a semi-normal Sacramento Pride month with one virtual event and more than a dozen in-person events for the month of June.

SacPride Virtual Event

Remo Virtual Pride

Link to join

Date: Saturday, June 5, 2021

Time: 8 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

SacPride In-person events

Progress Pride Flag Raising

Where: 915 I. St., Sacramento

Date: Tuesday, June 1, 2021

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Contact: 916-808-5959

Get Vaccinated

Where: 1015 20th St., Sacramento

Date: Wednesday, June 2, 2021

Time: 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Contact: 916-442-0185

Pride Celebration and Marketplace

Where: 2534 Industrial Blvd., No. 10, West Sacramento

Date: Sunday, June 6, 2021

Time: noon to 6 p.m.

Contact: 916-649-3269

Latinx Pride Celebration and Revival

Where: 500 J Street, Sacramento

Date: Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Time: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Contact: 916-545-7111

Pride Month Youth Art Show and Sale

Where: 1015 20th St., Sacramento

Date: Saturday, June 12, 2021

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Contact: 916-442-0185

Take Your Pride Outside

Where: American River

Date: Saturday, June 12, 2021

Time: varies

Contact: N/A

Battle of the Britneys

Where: 807 16th St., Sacramento

Date: Sunday, June 13, 2021

Time: 3 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Contact: 916-827-1958

Pride Pub Crawl

Where: Diageo Bars to Revival Lounge

Date: Wednesday, June 16, 2021

Time: to be determined

Contact: 916-545-7111

Natomas Pride Ride

Where: 5500 Honor Pkwy., Sacramento

Date: Thursday, June 17, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Contact: 916- 808- 5200

Marsha P. Johnson Center South Grand Opening

Where: Marsha P. Johnson Center South

Date: Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Time: to be determined

Shake Shack Pride Fundraiser

Where: 1710 R Street, No. 190, Sacramento / 1151 Galleria Blvd., Suite FC-12, Roseville

Date: Monday, June 21, 2021, to Tuesday, June 22, 2021

Time: varies

Contact: 279-321-4002 / 279-888-9070

Pride Skate at Roller King

Where: 889 Riverside Ave., Roseville

Date: Thursday, June 24, 2021

Time: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Contact: 916-783-0918

Q Spot Presents: Family Friendly Drag Show

Where: Where: 500 J Street, Sacramento

Date: Friday, June 25, 2021

Time: 6 p.m.

Contact: 916-545-7111

Sacramento Republic FC Equality Night

Where: 1600 Exposition Blvd., Sacramento

Date: Saturday, June 26, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. game

Contact: 916-641-2200

Pride with Leo and Friends

Where: 2701 Prospect Park Dr., Rancho Cordova

Date: Saturday, June 26, 2021

Time: 10 a.m. to noon

Contact: 916-730-5079

Pride 2021 Flatstick Pub Sunday Fundraiser

Where: 630 K Street, No. 120, Sacramento

Date: every Sunday in June

Time: all day Sundays

Contact: 916-872-0772

Queens of the Green

Where: 630 K Street, No. 120, Sacramento

Date: Sunday, June 27, 2021

Time: noon to 2 p.m.

Contact: 916-872-0772