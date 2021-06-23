Monster Jam joins ranks of full-capacity events to be hosted in Sacramento since pandemic

Monster Jam’s last time in Sacramento was from Jan. 29 to 31, 2016.

If you’ve been awaiting the return of monster truck shows, here’s some good news.

Monster Jam, the popular monster truck show, is returning to Sacramento for the first time since 2016 and will be one of the first full-capacity events hosted at Golden 1 Center since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The show will take place Aug. 13-15. Customers are expected to bring a negative test or proof of vaccinations, according to the organization’s web site. Unvaccinated audience members will be expected to wear masks, per government regulations.

To make the experience safer, Monster Jam has organized a contactless method of merchandise distribution for audience members. Customers will have the option to order before arriving to the venue or request a contactless pickup from the stands.

The event will be the second full-capacity show hosted at Golden 1 Center. The first is the PBR Wrangler Long Live Cowboys Classic Show from Aug. 6 to Aug. 8.

Organizers of that show have yet to publish details of security measures and whether they will require evidence of a vaccination or a negative test.

Tickets for Monster Jam will go on sale June 29.