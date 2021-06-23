Britney Spears video telling concert crowd of high fever goes viral before hearing

A 2018 video of Britney Spears saying she had a 102-degree fever during a show in Atlantic City, New Jersey, went viral on the day Spears testified via Zoom in a Los Angeles court proceeding to address her father’s handling of her career and her money.

Footage captured by Zachary Gordon, who said he took it during Spears’s 2018 Piece of Me tour, shows Spears onstage. According to the New York Times, the footage echoes complaints Spears made about her performance obligations under the court-appointed conservatorship of her father, James P Spears.

“I’m about to pass out, I’m sick,” Britney Spears says in the video. “I have actually an 102 degree fever right now.”

In court Wednesday via Zoom, Spears explained why her father should not be in charge of her career. Spears spoke more than 20 minutes as she read from a letter, CNN reported.

The singer felt she had been forced to perform on stage, was given no privacy and was made to use birth control and attend therapy sessions against her will, the news station reported.

Spears called the conservatorship “abusive,” AP reported.

“I want to end this conservatorship without being evaluated,” Spears said, condemning the legal arrangement with her father.

She had objected to the hearing being closed to the public, according to US Weekly: “They’ve done a good job at exploiting my life. (This) should be an open court hearing and they should listen and hear what I have to say.”