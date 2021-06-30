Need summer vacation plans? Here are 6 things not to miss in North Lake Tahoe

As COVID-19 restrictions loosen, North Lake Tahoe offers myriad ways to engage with the community just in time for summer.

Lake Tahoe, known for its stunning ski resorts and adventurous outdoor recreation, is back to full swing this summer. From indulging in Shakespeare to stargazing, keep these attractions in mind when brainstorming how to spend your summer.

Attend Guitar Strings vs Chicken Wings

What: Five restaurants and bands compete for the titles of “best wings” and “best band” in the annual competition where customers are the judges. Grab a plate of wings and enjoy live music before casting a vote. Even better, all proceeds from donations will go to Tahoe Institute of Natural Sciences.

When: 5 to 9 p.m. on Sept. 3

Where: Squaw Valley Resort, 1960 Squaw Valley Rd.

Cost: $5 entry; restaurant food and drink prices vary

Information: tahoetopia.com





Visit the Lake Tahoe Shakespeare Festival

What: Book a seat on the beach of Lake Tahoe and watch artists perform an abridged version of the complete works of William Shakespeare at the annual live-theater festival.

When: July 17 through August 22

Where: Warren Edward Trepp Stage at Sand Harbor State Park

Cost: Ticket prices range from $15 to $396, depending on the show and seat selection

Information: laketahoeshakespeare.com

Cruise Across Lake Tahoe

What: Spend a couple of hours dining on The Tahoe Gal, a 64-foot ship equipped with a full bar that sails across Lake Tahoe. Visitors can sign up for the lunch cruise, a happy-hour cruise or a sunset dinner cruise, where boaters can soak in views like Vikingsholm Castle at Sugar Pine Point and the clear waters of Emerald Bay.

Where: Tahoe State Recreation Area

Cost: Schedule and rates vary

Information: tahoegal.com

Night kayak excursion

What: Stargaze and build your astronomy knowledge beneath the full moon in a kayak excursion hosted by Tahoe Adventure Company. After the boats dock at the beach, participants finish the night with snacks and warm drinks.

When: July through September

Where: Tahoe Vista Recreation Area

Cost: $70 per person

Information: tahoeadventurecompany.com

Enjoy a Picnic with Mark Twain

What: Pack a lawn chair and prepare to spend the evening listening to the stories of the famous 19th century humorist while relaxing on the 2,000-acre summer estate.

When: 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m on August 3

Where: Hellman-Ehrman Mansion

Cost: $30 for general admission and $15 for children 10 years and younger

Information: sierrastateparks.org

Help Clean Up Lake Tahoe

What: Volunteer to help a team of scuba divers clear the debris cluttering Lake Tahoe’s 72-mile-long shoreline. Besides diving, the nonprofit seeks help with boat and jetski operations, kayaks and ground support. The six-month project organized by Clean Up the Lake is the largest clean-up effort in the lake’s history.

When: Register online to be a non-diver or diver volunteer

Where: Clean Up Lake is Headquartered at 625 Highway, Zephyr Cove

Cost: Free

Information: cleanupthelake.org