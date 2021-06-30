Where can you watch fireworks shows in Sacramento? Check out these options

Sierra Montoya, 10, of Sacramento, longtime fan of Sacramento Republic FC, watches the fireworks display after the team’s 2-1 loss to Phoenix Rising FC at the USL soccer game Saturday, June 26, 2021, at Heart Health Park in Sacramento. The fireworks capped off Pride Night at the park, which was open for full fan capacity for the first time since pandemic restrictions began. Sacramento fell to Phoenix 2-1. xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Looking for fireworks in the Sacramento area? We know a few places.

The 4th on the Field Remix

Location: 400 Ballpark Dr., West Sacramento

Date: July 4

Time: 7 p.m.

Cost: $20-$260

Unlike in years past, Sutter Health Park will host a concert this Independence Day. Featuring family-friendly music from the Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera, guests will have access to a midsummer-inspired menu and Sacramento’s craft brews. The performance will begin at 8 p.m, followed by the fireworks show at 9 p.m.

Elk Grove Salute to the Red, White and Blue

Location: 9950 Elk Grove Florin Road, Elk Grove

Date: July 4

Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: free admission, $10 parking fee

The city of Elk Grove’s traditional Fourth of July celebration returns with its 25th annual event featuring fireworks, food and music. Fireworks begin at 9:40 p.m. at the Elk Grove Regional Park.

Rancho Cordova 4th of July Celebration

Location: 2197 Chase Drive, Rancho Cordova

Date: July 4

Time: noon to 11 p.m.

Cost: $5 admission fee, $10 parking fee (cash only)

With limited attendance, the Rancho Cordova Fourth of July celebration will look different this year. But it’s set to offer an all-day festival, concert and fireworks show to end the night. The concert starts at 8:15 p.m., followed by the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.

Annual Fourth of July Family Blast

(530) 621-5860

Location: 100 Placerville Drive, Placerville

Date: July 4

Time: 4 p.m.

Cost: $5 to $75

The Eldorado County fair event features live music, a carnival and fireworks. Food is available for purchase. Fireworks begin at dark. No pets allowed.

4th of July at the Lodi Lake

Location: 1101 E Turner Road, Lodi

Date: July 4

Time: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Cost: free admission

The celebration at Lodi Lake kicks off at 10 a.m. with activities and vendors throughout the park. The fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m.

Roseville 4th of July Fireworks

Location: 700 Event Center Drive, Roseville

Date: July 4

Time: 5 p.m.

Cost: free admission, $10 parking fee (cash only)

Celebrate Independence Day at The Grounds with age-inclusive games, concessions and a fireworks show. Seating at the grandstand in the All American Raceway is first come first serve. No outside food or coolers. Gates open at 5 p.m, fireworks begin between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.