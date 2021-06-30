Entertainment
Where can you watch fireworks shows in Sacramento? Check out these options
Looking for fireworks in the Sacramento area? We know a few places.
Location: 400 Ballpark Dr., West Sacramento
Date: July 4
Time: 7 p.m.
Cost: $20-$260
Unlike in years past, Sutter Health Park will host a concert this Independence Day. Featuring family-friendly music from the Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera, guests will have access to a midsummer-inspired menu and Sacramento’s craft brews. The performance will begin at 8 p.m, followed by the fireworks show at 9 p.m.
Elk Grove Salute to the Red, White and Blue
Location: 9950 Elk Grove Florin Road, Elk Grove
Date: July 4
Time: 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: free admission, $10 parking fee
The city of Elk Grove’s traditional Fourth of July celebration returns with its 25th annual event featuring fireworks, food and music. Fireworks begin at 9:40 p.m. at the Elk Grove Regional Park.
Rancho Cordova 4th of July Celebration
Location: 2197 Chase Drive, Rancho Cordova
Date: July 4
Time: noon to 11 p.m.
Cost: $5 admission fee, $10 parking fee (cash only)
With limited attendance, the Rancho Cordova Fourth of July celebration will look different this year. But it’s set to offer an all-day festival, concert and fireworks show to end the night. The concert starts at 8:15 p.m., followed by the fireworks show at 9:30 p.m.
Annual Fourth of July Family Blast
(530) 621-5860
Location: 100 Placerville Drive, Placerville
Date: July 4
Time: 4 p.m.
Cost: $5 to $75
The Eldorado County fair event features live music, a carnival and fireworks. Food is available for purchase. Fireworks begin at dark. No pets allowed.
Location: 1101 E Turner Road, Lodi
Date: July 4
Time: 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Cost: free admission
The celebration at Lodi Lake kicks off at 10 a.m. with activities and vendors throughout the park. The fireworks show begins at 9:30 p.m.
Roseville 4th of July Fireworks
Location: 700 Event Center Drive, Roseville
Date: July 4
Time: 5 p.m.
Cost: free admission, $10 parking fee (cash only)
Celebrate Independence Day at The Grounds with age-inclusive games, concessions and a fireworks show. Seating at the grandstand in the All American Raceway is first come first serve. No outside food or coolers. Gates open at 5 p.m, fireworks begin between 9:15 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.
