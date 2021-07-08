Sacramento-area museums plan post-pandemic comebacks. Here’s a look at what’s new to view

A child runs past a 251,000-pound rotary snowplow at an exhibit with information about the history of train snow removal at the California State Railroad Museum in Sacramento on Friday, Feb. 3, 2017. Sacramento Bee file

After a stressful year, local museums have begun reopening. Here is a sampling of a few of the local venues, most of which have opened with safety modifications and capacity limits set by state and local officials.

California Museum

The state history museum collaborated with First Partner Jennifer Siebel Newsom to host “Fight for the Right: 100 years of Women Voting.” The display chronicles the battle to extend voting rights to women in the United States dating back to the 18th century and reflects on the state of women’s equality today. Book tickets in advance: The exhibit of historic artifacts, photographs and interactive activities runs though Aug. 29.

More details: http://www.californiamuseum.org/fight-right

California State Capitol Museum

While the State Capitol is known for the decisions made inside the building, what’s outside the building -- 40-acres of different trees in the surrounding park -- will draw lots of interest this summer. The park is home to hundreds of kinds of flora from across the globe and some of the largest trees found in the state. The museum offers virtual tours of the grounds for those who seek a whiff of nature.

More details: http://www.capitolmuseum.ca.gov/

California State Railroad Museum

A new exhibit, “The Magic Scale of Railroad Modeling,” is open after 15 years of development by the National Model Railroad Association. The exhibit includes a 40-foot display of the genesis of model railroading, an exclusive layout of a model railroad construction for the exhibit, and a panel to flag any locomotive question.

More details: www.californiarailroad.museum.

Crocker Art Museum

Louis Comfort Tiffany’s innovations in the decorative arts, particularly his work with stained glass, stirred the art scene in the 20th century. The Crocker’s new exhibit, “Louis Comfort Tiffany: Treasures from the Driehaus Collection,” showcases 60 objects produced across 30 years of Tiffany’s career. You can catch a glimpse of his work before the exhibit closes on Sept. 12.

More details: http://www.crockerart.org/exhibitions

Locke Boarding House Museum

The museum located in the town it is named after serves as the most comprehensive snapshot of the rural Chinese community in the United States during the early to mid-1900s. “Locke — from its founding to World War II” re-tells the story of the only rural community built by Chinese people for Chinese people, offering a peek into the lives of the early Chinese residents and merchants of Locke along the way.

More details: http://www.locke-foundation.org/locke-museums/boarding-house-museum/

Sacramento History Museum

Learn the myths and legends of the city on Old Sacramento’s Underground Tour. At this museum, visitors venture beneath the streets and explore excavation sites and archaeology exhibits to see Sacramento from a different perspective.

More details: http://www.sachistorymuseum.org/

Verge Center for the Arts

If observing art isn’t your style, you can dirty your hands with wet clay at Clay Labs sessions. Mold up to ten pounds of clay per session and walk away with something to showcase at home. Space is limited and reservations are not accepted, so drop in on Tuesdays and Saturdays for a class.

More details: www.vergeart.com











