The Eagles add dates to their ‘Hotel California’ tour. Here’s when they visit Sacramento

Members of The Eagles band, from left, Don Henley, Joe Walsh, and Timothy Schmit, receive the 2016 Kennedy Center Honor award in Washington. The band will play at Sacramento’s Golden 1 Center on Oct. 12. AP

The Eagles are feeling reminiscent.

The legendary rock band added new dates to “The Hotel California” tour honoring the break-out success of the titular 1976 album, and they’re inviting Sacramento along for the ride.

The Eagles, considered one of the most notable American rock bands, found great success in the 1970s while navigating the zeitgeist of the genre’s country-rock to pop-rock era. Their Hotel California album is the third best-selling U.S album of all time, certified 26-times platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.





The tour will stop at Golden 1 Center on Oct. 12 in Sacramento, where they’ll play through the songs on the Grammy Award-winning album, along with their other hits. Several of the songs listed on the set have not been performed live since the original Hotel California, offering new fans a chance to hear it live for the first time and older fans a dose of nostalgia.

Be ready to secure a spot, as tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday.