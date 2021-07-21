Shaggy, DJ Mix Master Mike to provide off-court entertainment at Sacramento hoops classic

The Kings return the California Classic Summer League to Sacramento next month with basketball and music. AP

The Sacramento Kings have selected Shaggy and DJ Mix Master Mike as musical guest performers for the California Classic Summer League the team is hosting next month at Golden 1 Center.

The annual basketball exhibition was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the Kings brought the tournament back this summer for a two-day event involving the Kings. the Golden State Warriors, the Los Angeles Lakers and the Miami Heat.

Each team will face two of the other three competitors in games Aug. 3 and Aug. 4 in a tournament featuring rookies selected in the 2021 NBA draft, second-year players and others competing to make the NBA and G League regular-season rosters.

The event is considered a preliminary to the Los Vegas Summer League, which runs from Aug. 8 to Aug. 17 with all 30 NBA teams. The Sacramento event gives the four teams an earlier chance to assess younger players before the start of the regular season.

Shaggy - known for the songs “It Wasn’t Me” and “Bombastic” - is set to close out Tuesday’s games. DJ Mix Master Mike will perform at halftime performance on both days. The DJ and Grammy winner is known for creating complex scratch routines and contributing to the Beastie Boys.

He most recently performed at the center at a halftime show in 2019.

Two-day courtside tickets and single-day lower-level tickets are available for purchase.

Additional information can be found at Kings.com/CAClassic or 888-91–KINGS.