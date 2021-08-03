Entertainment

Tyler, the Creator plans stop in Sacramento for 2022 ‘Call Me if You Get Lost’ tour

Rapper Tyler, the Creator will be at the Golden 1 Center on April 2.
Rapper Tyler, the Creator will be at the Golden 1 Center on April 2. Twitter @tylerthecreator

Tyler, the Creator announced the tour dates Tuesday of the “Call Me If You’re Lost” Tour and is bringing the show to Sacramento.

“Call Me If You’re lost” is the followup to Tyler’s album “Igor,” his 2019 Grammy Award-winning debut album. His latest studio effort debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200.

The tour kicks off Feb. 10, bringing Tyler to 34 different stages from San Diego to New York before wrapping up in Seattle on April 8. The tour will stop at Golden 1 Center on April 2 in Sacramento, featuring performances from Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown as opening acts.

Tickets go on sale Friday, so like Tyler himself told fans on Instagram when reflecting on his previous tour, “This tour went fast so don’t be stupid this time.”

  Comments  
$2 for 2 months
#ReadLocal

Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more

CLAIM OFFER

Celebrities

St. Louis mask mandate temporarily on hold; Kansas City sued

August 03, 2021 3:47 PM

Celebrities

Angela Bailey, Olympic sprinter for Canada, dies at 59

August 03, 2021 3:36 PM

Celebrities

Man sentenced to five years for crash that killed woman

August 03, 2021 3:36 PM
Copyright Commenting Policy Corrections Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service