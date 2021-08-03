Tyler, the Creator plans stop in Sacramento for 2022 ‘Call Me if You Get Lost’ tour

Rapper Tyler, the Creator will be at the Golden 1 Center on April 2. Twitter @tylerthecreator

Tyler, the Creator announced the tour dates Tuesday of the “Call Me If You’re Lost” Tour and is bringing the show to Sacramento.

“Call Me If You’re lost” is the followup to Tyler’s album “Igor,” his 2019 Grammy Award-winning debut album. His latest studio effort debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 200.

The tour kicks off Feb. 10, bringing Tyler to 34 different stages from San Diego to New York before wrapping up in Seattle on April 8. The tour will stop at Golden 1 Center on April 2 in Sacramento, featuring performances from Kali Uchis, Vince Staples and Teezo Touchdown as opening acts.

Tickets go on sale Friday, so like Tyler himself told fans on Instagram when reflecting on his previous tour, “This tour went fast so don’t be stupid this time.”