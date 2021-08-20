Need a break? Habitats, endangered species, birds just a car ride away from Sacramento

A Swainson’s hawk photographed on the Cosumnes River Preserve in 2020. Courtesy of the Cosumnes River Preserve's Instagram

Sacramento is more suburban jungle than actual jungle, but there are plenty of ways to get your nature fix without leaving the metro area. In fact, about 35 minutes south of Downtown Sacramento sits the Cosumnes River Preserve, which protects the only free-flowing river on the western side of the Sierra Nevada.

With over 50,000 acres of wildlife habitat and agricultural lands, the Cosumnes River Preserve’s mission is to protect floodplains, wetlands, valley oak riparian forests, vernal pool grasslands and agricultural lands within the lower Cosumnes River watershed and the upper California Delta.

“This is one of the remaining wetlands for birds and other creatures to live and thrive and have a space in California to exist naturally,” said Saige White, the volunteer and outreach coordinator for the Cosumnes River Preserve.

A free-flowing river is largely unaffected by human-made changes including dams and levees, according to nonprofit World Wildlife Fund. Meaning, Northern California’s Consumes River’s natural minerals can move along unobstructed, animals can swim at will and the river flows at an organic volume and rate.

“Levees often keep the water in and then it doesn’t allow it to flood over into the floodplains which is important for wildlife. ... By having it free-flowing, it creates the various habitats that exist with a free-flowing river,” White said.

California’s wetlands are suffering

But due to the never-ending development of buildings, roads, buildings and farms — California’s wetlands are suffering. Therefore the preservation of the Consumes River, its floodplains and riparian habitat are crucial.

But the status of California’s wetlands, which provide important wildlife habitat is troubling. According to Defenders of Wildlife, a national organization dedicated to the protection and restoration of imperiled species and their habitats, California’s disappearing wetlands serve as a cautionary tale.

California’s wetlands often support about 55 percent of endangered animal species. However, the state has lost more than 90 percent of the estimated 4 million acres of wetlands that once spread across the state, according to U.S.-based organization Defenders of Wildlife.

Wildlife is living in your backyard

Sacramento residents are surrounded by special status species that have either been identified as endangered, threatened or species of special concern. Similar to the mission of the Consumnes River Preserve, Stone Lakes National Wildlife Refuge in Elk Grove is working tirelessly to preserve a safe sanctuary for California’s fish, wildlife and plant species.

“Our focus is a lot of migratory birds and then providing those three main habitat types which is the wetlands, grasslands and riparian habitat and we do a lot of restoration in all three of those areas,” said Beatrix Treiterer, the assistant wildlife refuge manager of Stone Lakes National Wildlife Refuge.

The Stone Lakes National Wildlife Refuge is home to over 200 species of birds, making it the ideal spot for bird-watching year-round. But camouflaged within the landscape, residents can spot several species of animals: reptiles, amphibians and invertebrates.

Treiterer, who worked at the refuge since 1997, said in her time working to help restore California’s wildlife and habitats, she’s watched the refuge grow from 500 acres to 6,000 acres.

“I’ve been able to be part of the restoration efforts and partnering with lots of state agencies that have really been instrumental in lending us the expertise and help in restoring the habitats,” she said. “Letting us see the lay of the land and learning ‘okay what was maybe here before and what areas can we actually build wetlands in.’”

Less than a 15-minute car ride away sits the Cosumnes River Preserve. Although the preserve stretches more than 50,000 acres, only approximately 1,000 acres are available to hike, paddle and view the wildlife. According to White, the rest of the land is dedicated to revival projects and habitat for the wildlife.

During the summer months, the landscape is populated with Mexican free-tailed bats, deer, cottontail rabbits, lizards, snakes and songbirds to name a few. During the fall through early spring, thousands of various types of birds cover the landscape, many of which have migrated throughout the Pacific Flyway.

“It’s a sanctuary in a way for a lot of wildlife that wouldn’t have it elsewhere,” White said.

IF YOU GO

Cosumnes River Preserve

13501 Franklin Boulevard, Galt

Contact: 916-684-2816

Hours of operation: Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., weekend hours may vary.

Stone Lakes National Wildlife Refuge

1624 Hood-Franklin Road, Elk Grove

Contact: 916-775-4421

Hours of operation: Blue Heron Trails are open from Monday through Sunday 6 a.m. to 6 p.m.