Another Northern California music festival announces vaccine-or-test requirement

Aftershock, Sacramento’s annual hard rock music festival, will require fans, artists, staff and crew to provide proof of either full vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to attend this year.

The event, set for Oct. 7-10 at Discovery Park, is the latest music festival to announce such a protocol. BottleRock Napa at the end of July announced a similar policy for its three-day festival next month.

“For those not yet vaccinated, the last day to receive the second shot of Moderna or Pfizer, or the single dose of Johnson & Johnson is Thursday, September 23 (4-day pass holders) or Friday, September 24 (3-day pass holders),” Aftershock organizers wrote in a news release sent Wednesday.

“For fans who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours of the first day of coming into the festival grounds.”

Aftershock in a tweet said guests must present proof of vaccination — a vaccination card or a printed or digital copy of it — or a negative test along with photo ID to receive a wristband and entry.

Organizers also said the festival will require masks in any indoor spaces, in line with the county’s health order, “and strongly requests that all fans wear a mask while in the camp or festival grounds,” which aligns with guidance from California’s state health department.

This year’s Aftershock plans to feature headlining performances from Metallica, The Misfits and Limp Bizkit.

Limp Bizkit reportedly canceled the remainder of its August concert dates due to COVID-19 safety concerns. The band’s status for Aftershock is unclear, but the act is still listed as the Oct. 7 headliner on the Aftershock website.

Danny Wimmer Presents, which organizes the annual concert series, postponed last year’s Aftershock by a year, pushing it from October 2020 to October 2021 while initially planning to keep Metallica and My Chemical Romance as headliners. My Chemical Romance pulled out, postponing a reunion tour to 2022.

