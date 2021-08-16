Entertainment
WWE’s ‘Monday Night Raw’ coming to Sacramento in 2021. Here’s when
WWE’s popular “Monday Night Raw” program is coming to Sacramento this fall.
The one-night-only pro wrestling throwdown will hit Golden 1 Center on Oct. 18. Tickets, starting as low as $20, go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday via the Golden 1 Center website.
Guests will need to be either fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before the event, in accordance with state health guidance for large indoor events.
