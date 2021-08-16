WWE’s ‘Monday Night Raw’ coming to Sacramento in 2021. Here’s when

WWE’s Randy Orton, right, hits Seth Rollins during WrestleMania at Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, March 29, 2015 in Santa Clara, Calif. TNS

WWE’s popular “Monday Night Raw” program is coming to Sacramento this fall.

The one-night-only pro wrestling throwdown will hit Golden 1 Center on Oct. 18. Tickets, starting as low as $20, go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday via the Golden 1 Center website.

Guests will need to be either fully vaccinated or have a negative COVID-19 test within 72 hours before the event, in accordance with state health guidance for large indoor events.