Arts and entertainment roundup: September offers in-person concerts and plays (finally)

Joe Rogan will perform at Golden 1 Center in September. AP

As fall approaches, a new lineup of entertainment opportunities awaits. There’s something for everyone in September in Sacramento. These are just highlights of your many options.

September 5 to 26: Capital Stage hosts “Hold These Truths,” both as an in-person event and an on-demand virtual event. This Jeanne Sakata play is a co-production with the SF Playhouse. The New York Times calls it “A gripping story about a shameful chapter of our history when the United States government looked at its own people and saw the enemy.” For more information and tickets, visit capstage.org.

September 5: The Crest Theatre presents Sons of Champlin, with Katie Knipp opening. Tickets available at crestsacramento.com.

September 5: The Crocker Art Museum hosts an in-person Crocker Architecture tour featuring the Teel Family Pavilion. To register or for more information, see crockerart.org.

September 9: The Crocker hosts the “Official Rogue Book Club: Stealing the Show: A history of art and crime in six thefts by John Barelli.” To learn more about this Zoom event, go to crockerart.org.

Entertainment weekly newsletter Find things to do, from music to movies to arts and theater. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

September 10: The Crest hosts Rodrigo y Gabriela. Tickets available at crestsacramento.com.

September 10: Joe Rogan’s “The Sacred Clown Tour” is rescheduled for at the Golden1 Center. For tickets, see golden1center.com.

September 10: The Sacramento Philharmonic and Opera presents a performance of Saint-Saëns’ Thundering Organ Symphony, featuring maestro Robert Moody on the podium and organist James Jones on the roaring 1926 Estey Concert Organ. For more information and tickets go to sacphilopera.org.

September 11: Golden1 Center hosts the Alejandro Fernández “Hecho in México” Tour. For tickets, see golden1center.com.

September 12: The Crocker presents “Classical Concerts: Tenor Sungbae Kim and Pianist Hyunjung Rachel Chung.” Advanced registration required. For more information and to register, go to crockerart.org.

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

September 14: “An Evening with the Monkees,” will be at the Crest Sacramento. Tickets available at crestsacramento.com.

September 14: “Silversun Pickups” will play at Ace of Spades. For more information and tickets, go to aceofspadessac.com.

September 14: The Crocker hosts Gallery Bytes via YouTube Live. This event will feature Masami Teraoka, “Tale of a thousand condoms/Samuri and Razor,” with docent Sam Reep. To register see crockerart.org.

September 14 to October 24: “Dance Nation” is available at the B Street Theatre. This Pulitzer Prize finalist play is by Clare Barron, and follows multi-generational actors as they did into their pasts to portray a pre-teen dance troupe. Tickets and more information available at bstreettheatre.org.

September 16: Ty Segall will play at Harlow’s following the release of his new album, “Harmonizer.” Segall will play with Freedom Band at this 21-and-over show. For tickets go to harlows.com.

September 17: The Sacramento Theatre Company will host a “Welcome Back Kick-off.” This fundraising event features performances from the new concert series, the Cabaret series, and the rest of the upcoming season. For more information go to sactheatre.org.

September 18 and 19: The Crest presents, “Behind the Barre: Made in Sacramento.” This event is a collaborative performance of local dance, art, and music. Tickets available at crestsacramento.com.

September 19: Ace of Spades will host Mon Laferte. For more information and tickets, go to aceofspadessac.com.

September 19: The Crocker hosts a Zoom presentation of “Artist You Should Know: Jaune Quick-to-See Smith.” Learn more about this contemporary artist, who combines stories of her ancestors and modern issues facing Native Americans. To register go to crockerart.org.

September 23: the Crest hosts “Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives: Marty Stuart is the Pilgrim.” Tickets available at crestsacramento.com.

September 24: Danny Duncan will play at Ace of Spades. For more information and tickets, go to aceofspadessac.com.

September 27: Pat Methany Side-Eye performs at the Crest. Tickets available at crestsacramento.com.

September 27: “Cold War Kids” will play at Ace of Spades. For more information and tickets, go to aceofspadessac.com.

September 28: Aces of Spades hosts Drakeo the Ruler. For more information and tickets, go to aceofspadessac.com.

September 29: the “Ashley McBryde - This Town Talks Tour” makes a stop at Ace of Spades. For more information and tickets, go to aceofspadessac.com.

September 29: This is your chance to see U.S. Olympic Team gymnasts perform during their “Gold Over America” tour at the Golden1 Center. For tickets, see golden1center.com.

September 30: The Crocker will host “ArtTates: Honey.” This new culinary arts series features a variety of food and wine tastings, using art on view at the Crocker. The first in this series focuses on honey. To register go to crockerart.org.