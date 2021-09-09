Entertainment
Wide Open Walls mural festival returns to Sacramento. Your guide to art, music and food
With the help of Friends of the Art Commission, the first Wide Open Walls Mural Festival was founded in 2016 with 11 murals painted throughout the midtown and downtown Sacramento area, according to the Wide Open Walls website. This year, the now annual festival is set to bring 130 murals, over two dozen artists and several events to Sacramento.
The festival begins today and concludes Sept. 19. Here is a guide to get you through the next several days of art, music, food and fun.
2021 mural artist lineup
Allison Bamcat - Los Angeles, CA
Ana Valentine - Sacramento, CA
CH3Z - Sacramento, CA
Elle Street Art - Vallejo, CA
Emily Ding - Sacramento, CA
Gregory Shilling - Sacramento, CA
Hoxxoh - Miami, FL
Ian - North Carolina
Imagine - Kathmandu, Nepal
Irubiel - Mexico
Jeremy Johnson - Stockton
Jhonpierre - Colorado
Joha Harrison - Sacramento, CA
Jolene Rose Russell - Sacramento, CA
Jt - Sacramento, CA
Kosono Okina - Japan
Laurelin Gilmore - Sacramento, CA
Lauren YS - Los Angeles, CA
Lin Fei Fei - Sacramento, CA
M.P Young - Sacramento, CA
Patrick Kane McGregor - Colorado
Rigo - Sacramento, CA
Ryan Rhodes - Sacramento, CA
TATS CRU - New York
UMAMI Bee - Los Angeles, CA
Vexta - Sydney, Australia
Self-guided tours and interactive map
Due to COIVD-19, the Wide Open Walls Mural Festival isn’t offering its traditional tours. Use the Wide Open Walls map to take yourself on a tour by adding murals to a custom Sacramento mural tour, provided through the Wide Open Walls website.
Events
Opening Night Artist Reception and Grand opening of ‘A Space in Between’
Date: Thursday
Time: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Location: 1401 C Street, Sacramento
COVID-19 restriction: Must show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours. Masks are required while indoors.
Street Party on the Blvd
Date: Friday
Time: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: King Cong Brewing Company - 1709 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento
Admission: Free, 21 and over event
Styles Jam
Date: Friday to Sunday
Time: noon to 10 p.m.
Location #1: Kolas - 115 Fee Drive, Sacramento
Location #2: VIBE - 8112 Alpine Ave., Sacramento
Location #3: North Star - 1235 C Street, Sacramento
Location #4: 1201 R Street, Sacramento
Admission: Free
R Street Party - Opening Night of Roc and Sol
Date: Saturday
Time: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Location: 1201 R Street, Sacramento
Admission: free, all ages welcome
Frequency Art Mix
Date: Sep 17, 2021
Time: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Location: 1401 C Street, Sacramento
Admission: Purchased ticket required, 21 and over event
COVID-19 restriction: Must show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours. Masks are required while indoors.
Pavilions Patio Party
Date: Sep 18, 2021
Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Location: Wildwood Kitchen and Bar - 556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento
Admission: Purchased ticket required, 21 and over event
