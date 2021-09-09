Wide Open Walls mural festival returns to Sacramento. Your guide to art, music and food

With the help of Friends of the Art Commission, the first Wide Open Walls Mural Festival was founded in 2016 with 11 murals painted throughout the midtown and downtown Sacramento area, according to the Wide Open Walls website. This year, the now annual festival is set to bring 130 murals, over two dozen artists and several events to Sacramento.

The festival begins today and concludes Sept. 19. Here is a guide to get you through the next several days of art, music, food and fun.

Allison Bamcat - Los Angeles, CA

Ana Valentine - Sacramento, CA

Entertainment weekly newsletter Find things to do, from music to movies to arts and theater. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

CH3Z - Sacramento, CA

Elle Street Art - Vallejo, CA

Emily Ding - Sacramento, CA

Gregory Shilling - Sacramento, CA

Hoxxoh - Miami, FL

$2 for 2 months Subscribe for unlimited access to our website, app, eEdition and more CLAIM OFFER

Ian - North Carolina

Imagine - Kathmandu, Nepal

Irubiel - Mexico

Jeremy Johnson - Stockton

Jhonpierre - Colorado

Joha Harrison - Sacramento, CA

Jolene Rose Russell - Sacramento, CA

Jt - Sacramento, CA

Kosono Okina - Japan

Laurelin Gilmore - Sacramento, CA

Lauren YS - Los Angeles, CA

Lin Fei Fei - Sacramento, CA

M.P Young - Sacramento, CA

Patrick Kane McGregor - Colorado

Rigo - Sacramento, CA

Ryan Rhodes - Sacramento, CA

TATS CRU - New York

UMAMI Bee - Los Angeles, CA

Vexta - Sydney, Australia

Self-guided tours and interactive map

Due to COIVD-19, the Wide Open Walls Mural Festival isn’t offering its traditional tours. Use the Wide Open Walls map to take yourself on a tour by adding murals to a custom Sacramento mural tour, provided through the Wide Open Walls website.

Opening Night Artist Reception and Grand opening of ‘A Space in Between’

Date: Thursday

Time: 6 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: 1401 C Street, Sacramento

COVID-19 restriction: Must show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours. Masks are required while indoors.

Street Party on the Blvd

Date: Friday

Time: 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: King Cong Brewing Company - 1709 Del Paso Blvd., Sacramento

Admission: Free, 21 and over event

Styles Jam

Date: Friday to Sunday

Time: noon to 10 p.m.

Location #1: Kolas - 115 Fee Drive, Sacramento

Location #2: VIBE - 8112 Alpine Ave., Sacramento

Location #3: North Star - 1235 C Street, Sacramento

Location #4: 1201 R Street, Sacramento

Admission: Free

R Street Party - Opening Night of Roc and Sol

Date: Saturday

Time: 2 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Location: 1201 R Street, Sacramento

Admission: free, all ages welcome

Frequency Art Mix

Date: Sep 17, 2021

Time: 8 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Location: 1401 C Street, Sacramento

Admission: Purchased ticket required, 21 and over event

COVID-19 restriction: Must show proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 test within the last 72 hours. Masks are required while indoors.

Pavilions Patio Party

Date: Sep 18, 2021

Time: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Location: Wildwood Kitchen and Bar - 556 Pavilions Lane, Sacramento

Admission: Purchased ticket required, 21 and over event