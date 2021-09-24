Your Sacramento weekend guide: eat, shop, exercise and Folsom Renaissance Faire returns

Stunt pilot Gene Soucy performs in his Grumman Showcat biplane during the California Capital Airshow at Mather airport in Rancho Cordova on Saturday, October 3, 2015. The show returns this weekend. rbenton@sacbee.com

Fall is here in Sacramento. Get out and enjoy the first weekend of one of the prettiest seasons in the region with a weekend filled with activities.

Hunt for that missing decor piece for your living room, enjoy a night filled with fresh produce or take the family to a day at the 28th Folsom Renaissance Faire. But whatever you do, don’t forget to grab your bike and cycle along the American River Parkway for some fresh air.

Here’s a roundup of weekend events in the Sacramento area.

Find a treasure at The Great Junk Hunt

Friday to Sunday

700 Event Center Dr., Roseville

Join The Great Junk Hunt for a weekend full of shopping, friends and fun. The market is set to be over 160,000 square feet filled with west coast vendors and plenty of space to spread out and find goods to take home.

Tickets must be purchased online prior to the event.

Cost: $5 to $15

Bring the family to a Night Market in Roseville

Saturday

1151 Galleria Blvd., Roseville

Head to Roseville for an outdoor night market experience featuring live music, street food stalls and kid-oriented games and activities from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Westfield Galleria at Roseville. The will benefit Raley’s Food for Families.

Cost: $0 to $10

The California Capital Airshow

The skies over Sacramento will once again be filled with jets and other planes as the popular air show returns.

Back in action since COVID shut it down last year, the airshow has curtailed the size of the audience to about half. You can get tickets online only – check out its Eventsprout site.

Gates open at 2 p.m. Friday for the Afterburnin’ Drive-In Airshow, with a show of more than 25 jets from 3:30 to 7 p.m. Gates are open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, performances noon to 4 p.m.

Support the American River Parkway with a bike ride

Saturday

5700 Arden Way, Carmichael, CA

Take a morning bike ride in support of the American River Parkway Foundation before enjoying a party with barbecue, beer and live music at the William B. Pond recreation area. The Ride the Parkway event features several routes of various distances; a 7 a.m. start time is suggested for the longest routes and a 9 a.m. start for the shortest five-mile route. Rest stops will be available along the way.

Cost: $40 to $80

Catch a jousting competition at the Folsom Renaissance Faire

Saturday and Sunday

403 Stafford St., Folsom

Don some medieval garb and watch parades, archery contests and falconry presentations at the 28th Folsom Renaissance Faire on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Folsom City Lions Park.

Cost: $0 to 36