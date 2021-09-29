October entertainment events: WWE Raw, the Eagles, Andrea Bocelli and more take stage

Tenor Andrea Bocelli will bring his “Believe” North American Tour to Sacramento in October. File photo

There are no tricks, only treats this month in Sacramento Area Entertainment. Start here to fill your October calendar with myriad arts and entertainment opportunities.

On Oct. 3, Pup will play at Ace of Spades. Featured artists will be Pup and Screaming Females. For more information go to aceofspadessac.com.

Oct. 5, Ace of Spades hosts Isaiah Rashad: Lil Sunny’s Awesome Vacation. For tickets see aceofspadessac.com.

Oct. 6, Asleep at the Wheel will play at the Crest. For more information or tickets, go to crestsacramento.com.

Oct. 6, Yung Bleu: Moon Boy Tour will play at Ace of Spades. To find more information go to aceofspadessac.com.

Oct. 6-24, the Mondavi Center will host “Gloria: A Life.” This is the Sacramento-area premiere of this work. This Emily Mann play will feature Jamie Jones as Gloria Steinem and is directed by Natasha Hause. For more information or to buy tickets, go to sactheare.org

Oct. 7, the Crocker Art Museum will host the Impressionism Tour: Monet, Matisse, and Beyond. For more information and for additional dates go to crockerart.org.

Oct. 7, the Crest hosts Get the Led Out. To purchase tickets go to crestsacramento.com.

Oct. 7, Seether will play at Ace of Spades. For more information go to aceofspadessac.com.

Oct. 8, Taylor Tomlinson brings her Deal With It tour to the Crest. For tickets go to crestsacramento.com.

Oct. 8, the Mondavi Center hosts Empyrean Ensemble for various works by UC Davis graduate student composers. For more information go to mondaviarts.org.

Oct. 9-10, the Crest will host the 2021 Bent Film Festival. For more information, see crestsacramento.com.

Oct. 10, the Crocker presents Classical Concerts: Pianist Tien Hsieh. The Crocker is excited to bring this series back. For more information go to crockerarts.org.

Oct. 12, the Eagles will bring their Hotel California 2021 Tour to the Golden 1 Center. For tickets go to golden1center.com.

Oct. 13-14, “Admissions,” by Joshua Harmon and directed by Michael Stevenson will be performed at the Capital Stage. The play follows the head of an admissions department at a New England prep school as she fights for diversity. For performance days and times and to purchase tickets, go to capstage.org.

Oct. 14 ,is the next meeting of the Crocker’s Official Rogue Book Club. This month’s book is “Mad Enchantment: Claude Monet and the Painting of Water Lilies,” by Ross King. For more information see crockerarts.org.

Oct. 14, the Crest hosts the Benise 20th Anniversary Tour. For tickets see crestsacramento.com.

Oct. 15, the Dead Kennedys will play Ace of Spades. To get more information, visit aceofspadessac.com.

Oct. 15 ,the Mondavi Center hosts the UC Davis Symphony Orchestra. For more information go to mondavicarts.org.

Oct. 15, John Hiatt and the Jerry Douglas Band will play at the Crest. To learn more see crestsacramento.com.

Oct. 15, Golden 1 Center hosts Phish. For tickets and information see golden1center.com.

Oct. 16, comedienne Margaret Cho will perform at the Crest as part of her “Fresh Off the Bloat” tour. To get tickets go to crestsacramento.com.

Oct. 18, the Crest has The Wood Brothers performing. For tickets go to crestsacramento.com.

Oct. 18, fans can see WWE Raw at Golden 1 Center. For tickets go to golden1center.com.

Oct. 20, is Wine Wednesday at Capital Stage. Join them for select Wednesday performances on the patio, and a wine tasting from Di Arie Vineyard & Winery. For more information go to capstage.org.

Oct. 21, Dan + Shay: The Arena Tour will play at Golden 1 Center, with the Band Camino and Ingrid Andress. For tickets visit golden1center.com.

Oct. 23, Jeremy Zucker presents More Noise! at Ace of Spades. For more information go to aceofspadessac.com.

Oct. 23, the Crocker hosts “A Natural Remembrance: A Sugar Skull Workshop,” with Maestro Stan Padilla. Learn more about the process of making an ancestral sugar skull. To register, go to crockerarts.org.

Oct. 23, Andrea Bocelli’s Believe World Tour makes a stop at the Golden 1 Center. For more information go to golden1center.com.

Oct. 23, join Delfeayo Marsalis and the Uptown Jazz Festival. For more information see

Oct. 24, Cradle of Filth: Lustmord and Tourgasm will be at Ace of Spades. For tickets go to aceofspadessac.com.

Oct. 24, the Crocker presents “Art on Film.” This will be an in-person screening of the 2016 film “Miss Hokusai.” For more information go to crockerarts.org.

Oct. 27, the Crest will host The Black Jacket Symphony Presents: Led Zepplin IV. For more information see crestsacramento.com.

Oct. 28-31, Disney on Ice presents “Let’s Celebrate” at the Golden 1 Center. For more information go to golden1center.com.

Oct. 29, the Crest hosts the Pink Floyd Laser Spectacular. See crestsacramento.com for tickets.

Oct. 30, the Crocker will host a kids’ event called “Monster Mash.” Kids can explore the galleries with a Halloween-inspired scavenger hunt, along with other themed activities. For more information visit crockerarts.org.

Oct. 31, Ace of Spades will host The Struts: Strange Days are Over Tour. To learn more go to aceofspadessac.com.