One focus of Second Saturday gallery shows: younger artists

Axis Gallery
"Yellow Bile," a large-scale figurative painting by Justin Marsh, is part of a series that explores the archaic, pseudo-scientific notion that four bodily fluids - blood, yellow bile, phlegm and black bile - affect human behavior and physical attributes. Marsh's exhibition "The Four Humors," is up at Axis Gallery, 625 S St. axisgallery.org
Viewpoint Photographic Art Center
Kathleen Grady's dramatic photograph, "Chinese Lanterns," is up in an eclectic, visually rich show of over 90 works by members of Viewpoint Photographic Art Center, 2015 J St., Suite 101. (916) 441-2341
Verge Center for the Arts
Emily Tatro's oil on paper "Untitled" is the poster image for "Notebooks of a Body," an exhibition showcasing works by first year Graduate MFA students in the art studio program at University of California, Davis. It's up at Verge Center for the Arts, 625 S St. (916) 448-2985.
Elliott Fouts Gallery
"Eventide Carmel" is one of the recent landscapes in a one-person show of works by Northern California painter Tyler Ashier, who holds a bachelor of fine arts degree from California State University, Stanislaus. It's at Elliott Fouts Gallery, 1831 P St. (916) 736-1429.
Tim Collom Gallery
"After Party," a provocative, large painting by Ali Futrell, a recent graduate of the San Francisco Art Institute, is featured in "Go Figure," a group exhibition of more than 20 artists, including Miles Hermann, Margarita Chaplinska and Daniel Schoorl, at Tim Collom Gallery, 915 20th St. (916) 769-2700.
