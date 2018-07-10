Additional showtimes of '2001: A Space Odyssey' slated for Tower Theatre

The Tower Theatre has added additional showtimes of "2001: A Space Odyssey" for this weekend.
Each screening will be in 70 mm, a higher resolution than usual films. The theatre is showing the film in honor of the 50-year anniversary of the film's creation. The 1968 movie, the adaptation of Arthur C. Clarke's short story directed by Stanley Kubrick, is a multisensory ode to cosmic mystery, fate and the future. The film was ranked 15th on the American Film Institute's "100 Years...100 Movies" list of the greatest American films.
The 1968 science fiction classic will be playing at 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 11 a.m. Sunday, according to a post on the Tower Theatre's Facebook page.
Tickets are available at readingcinemasus.com and fandango.com, adults are $14, children and seniors are $11.
Comments