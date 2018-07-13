Wide Open Walls mural festival bringing big names back to Sacramento

Dozens of artists will descend on Sacramento next month to paint murals all over the city during the 10-day Wide Open Walls mural festival.
Wide Open Walls 2018, which takes place Aug. 9-19, will feature about 40 local, national and international artists.
Organizers are challenging the artists to create designs that align with their landscape, with the goal that the murals will become permanent gifts to Sacramento, according to a post on the event’s Facebook page.
The list of artists include names such as Shepard Fairey, best known for his “Hope” poster Barrack Obama used during the 2008 presidential campaign, and Shamsia Hassani, the first female graffiti artist in Afghanistan, along with locals like Michele Murtaugh and Aizik Brown.
Murtaugh is an Arizona native who, according to her biography, started teaching herself how to paint when she was 30. She lives in Sacramento and most of her work focuses on the detailed female form draped in fabrics set against an uncluttered white background.
The white provides an infinite space that she can play with, Murtaugh said, and fabric takes on a character and emotion as well.
Much of her work, which Murtaugh describes as very powerful, sensual and passionate, might also be considered a little too risque to be displayed on the side of, say, the Elks Tower Casino and Lounge on J Street -- which it will be.
But Murtaugh has come up with a compromise.
“I’m making it a little more palatable for the public, but still keeping with the strong powerful women as the center characters for my work,” Murtaugh said.
Four silk aerialists will hang from the top of the building, said Murtaugh, adding that its has been a challenge to come up with a design because of all the Elks Tower’s windows.
All artists are required to submit concept designs for approval from participating building owners and Wide Open Walls, according to event organizers.
“Prior to offering artists locations, we will be spending considerable time working with different community organizations to suggest the best locations to integrate their artistic voices with that of the community,” event organizers said. “We want to provide artists with context to create projects that will truly enrich the greater Sacramento community for many years to come.”
A full list of artists and their bios can be found here.
