Gun violence is one theme of August shows at local galleries

Photographer Garrett Hansen’s “Hail” is a three-part exhibition that addresses the problem of gun violence in America. Horrifying yet delicate as lace, “Silhouette” is a plexiglass wall piece based on cardboard silhouettes of unarmed men riddled with bullet holes retrieved from civilian and police gun ranges. This hard-hitting show is up at Viewpoint Photographic Art Center, 2015 J St. (916) 441-2341.
“Not a Tie We’re Losing,” an eccentric mixed media work by James Patrick Finnegan, who has an MFA degree from the University of Wisconsin, Madison, is up in a two-person show with poignant paintings of blank books by Bay Area artist Sarah HaBa, an East Sacramento native, at b. sakata garo, 923 20th Street. (916) 447-4276.
“Jerry,” an oil painting on aluminum by Perry Johnson, is one of the works selected by Lucia Sanroman, director of visual arts at San Francisco’s Yerba Buena Center for the Arts for “Axis 13th Annual Juried Exhibition” at Axis Gallery, 625 S St.. (916) 905-6054, www.axisgallery.org
Mingming Liang’s ebullient still life oil painting of explosive flowers in a blue vase is included in “4 from China: Guangzhou Style,” a show of works by Liang, Gong Yuebin, Leo Pan and Richard Yang, who attended China’s Guangzhou Academy of Fine Arts together and have remained friends. It’s up at Tim Collom Gallery, 915 20th St. (916) 849-0302..
Maureen Hood’s “Woman in White,” a new collage work in her signature style, is up in a two-person show with realist works by Sacramento native and Los Angeles architect MacAulay Brown at Archival Gallery, 3223 Folsom Blvd. (916) 923-6204.
