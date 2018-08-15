Cadence, timelessness make B Street’s ‘We’re Gonna Be Okay’ a gripping dark comedy

From left, Jason Kuykendall, Dana Brooke, Elisabeth Nunziato and Dave Pierini in B Street Theatreâs latest production âWeâre Gonna Be Okay,â a dark comedy set amid the terrifying 1962 Cuban missile crisis that is timeless and particularly timely as it relates to how everyday people cope or crumble under the threat of affairs over which they have little or no control. Rudy Meyers