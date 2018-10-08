Second Saturday gallery celebrates prominent Northern California artists

Jack Ogden’s oil painting “Lean Sheep” is up in “Het Beste” (tr. The Best) a show of works by prominent Northern California artists that celebrates the 20th anniversary of Barry Sakata’s superb midtown gallery. In addition to Ogden, participating artists include William T. Wiley, Wayne Thiebaud, Manuel Neri, Jennifer Pochinski and Maija Peeples-Bright. It’s at b. sakata garo, 923 20th Street. (916) 447-4276.
Miles Hermann’s atypical view of Sacramento’s iconic Tower Theatre is among the memorable paintings in his solo show of recent works that exemplify what he calls “The California Myth.” The exhibition is up at Tim Collom Gallery, 915 20th Street. (916) 769-2700.
“Untitled #16” is one of the exciting new works in Matt Bult’s strong show of abstract landscapes based on his intuitive responses to a pond on his property outside Nevada City. Begun daily outdoors at the site and finished in the studio, they express a wide variety of emotions and rhythmic gestural responses. The show is up at Elliott Fouts Gallery, 1831 P Street. (916) 736-1429.
Sara Post’s sensitive abstract landscape “Point Arena” is one of a series of works that record sensory impressions of places she visits on foot with a sketchbook, camera, and her imagination. It’s up in her solo show ”Weather” at Sparrow Gallery, 1021 R Street (First Floor). (916) 382-6204.
Patricia Altschul’s radiant, sensual painting “Blue Washcloth” is included in her solo show of new works that focus on images of quiet moments in private worlds at Archival Gallery, 3223 Folsom Boulevard. (916) 923-6204.
Comments