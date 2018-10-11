Sacramento Arts Festival ready to put on a show for the 21st year

The Sacramento Arts Festival will make its return later this month, showcasing local art as well as pieces from across the country.
The festival, celebrating its 21st year, will be held Oct. 26 to 28 at the Sacramento Convention Center.
The art festival is one of the area’s largest, with 225 artists offering more than 15,000 works.
The festival requires all works to be juried, which means the exhibitors must apply and be selected to exhibit their works. The jury selects exhibitors based on the quality and originality of their works.
The festival features nearly every media imaginable, including drawings, paintings, sculptures, stone and metalwork, jewelry, mixed media, photography and more. The show also features live music and food from local restaurants.
Kristen Hoard, a Sacramento metal sculptor, has been exhibiting her works at the show since 2010.
Hoard said she likes the fair because its venue allows a more “dressed-up” feel, as well as amenities like electricity, to power her LED-lit pieces, that outdoor fairs can’t offer.
“It’s a really beautiful show, with a great cross section of different art and high quality art,” Hoard said. “It has the right mix of entertainment and good food as well.”
This year, the festival will host a raffle and a social media photo contest, with cash prizes awarded to the top three photos taken at the show.
Local fine artist Chris Efstratis said he’s excited to meet new attendees and clients at the show.
“Good people come and patronize,” he said. “It’s a lot of fun.”
The 21st Annual Sacramento Arts Festival will take place October 26 - 28, 2018 at the Sacramento Convention Center. Friday and Saturday from 10am-6pm, Sunday 10am-5pm. Tickets are $8 for adults and $7 for seniors. Children under 12 are free.
