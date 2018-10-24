Watch Swiss artist’s light show transform Sutter’s Fort
Swiss artist Gerry Hofstetter discusses his light show at Sutter's Fort in Sacramento, which will be open to the public on Thursday, Oct. 25 starting at 7 p.m., with Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg.
The 2017 Pulitzer Prize-winning play “Sweat,” a drama about a group of working-class friends facing economic upheaval in the 2000s, is coming to Sacramento for the first time on Oct. 17, 2018 at Capital Stage.
Sacramento Bee photographer Paul Kitagaki Jr.’s parents lived in Japanese internment camps as children, which inspired him to locate camp survivors or their relatives to sit for black and white portraits similar to ones shot by Dorothea Lange.
The Sacramento Mural at Sac State was part of the 2018 Wide Open Walls festival 2018. School officials say it's destined to be a campus landmark and a selfie backdrop capturing the creativity of the Sacramento State University and the region.
Drone video shows off Sacramento's new Johnny Cash mural by famed graphic artist and activist Shepard Fairey, who shares Cash's passion for prison reform. It was painted on the side of the Residence Inn for Wide Open Walls in August 2018.
High school artists are getting the opportunity to fill the abandoned Mansion Inn with their art before it's torn down for renovations. They can apply to be a part of Tearing Walls Apart until September 5.
What do a Set Designer, Master Carpenter, Costume Shop Supervisor, and Head Stitcher have in common? Come behind the scenes inside the warehouse of the Broadway at Music
Circus and discover their passion.