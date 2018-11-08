Exhibit of Shaw sculptures heads list of strong Second Saturday gallery shows

Humor, irony and elegance inform “House of Pencils with Figure,” a masterful trompe l’oeil ceramic sculpture by Bay Area artists Richard and Martha Shaw, whose works both amuse and amaze. It’s included in his strong solo show at b. sakata garo, 923 20th Street. (916) 447-4276
“Lone Tree,” an evocative photograph with gold leaf by Arun Patel, is included in “The Beauty of Washi,” a show of more than 40 images printed on fine Japanese paper. Drawing on the long tradition of Chinese and Japanese landscape painting, Patel’s stunning photographs are up at Viewpoint Photographic Art Center, 2015 J Street, Suite 101. (916) 441-2341.
Andrew Walker Patterson’s colorful oil painting “Waverly Place and Clay Street No. 1” is included in “Old Gold Mountain,” a show of his recent plein air paintings done on site in San Francisco’s Chinatown. It’s up at Elliott Fouts Gallery, 1831 P Street. (916) 736-1429.
Abstract painting and architecture meet in Ryan Bucko’s “One,” an intriguing mixed media work on canvas. It’s up in “Urba(N)ation,” a two person show with Robert-Jean Ray that explores the dynamics of the urban environment at ARTHOUSE Gallery, 1021 R Street, Second Floor. (916) 382-4894.
Susanne Isabel Bockelman’s elegant linocut on Japanese paper “Vogelgeburt” (The Birth of the Bird) is included in “From the Archives,” a group show of works by artists who have shown at Artspace1616 over the past four years. Among the participating artists in addition to Bockelman are Sandra Beard, Lynn Criswell, Richard Gilles, David Mayhew, Ron Peetz, and Kim Scott. Artspace1616 is at 1616 Del Paso Boulevard. (916)849-1127.
