Adam Conover, host of ‘Adam Ruins Everything,’ cancels Sacramento show

Adam Conover, host of TruTv’s “Adam Ruins Everything” canceled his Sacramento live performance of “Mind Parasites Live!” which was scheduled for Jan. 16 at the Crest Theatre.
In a tweet, Conover cited conflicts with the production calendar of “Adam Ruins Everything” as the reason for the cancellation.
“I’ll be back on the road to see you all soon!” Conover said in his tweet.
Like his television show, “Mind Parasites Live!” is a blend of education and comedy, and tickets at the Crest were selling from $35 to $73.
Conover canceled several other shows on his tour, including the three planned out for November.
His Jan. 17 performance at the Palace of Fine Arts in San Francisco has not been canceled.
