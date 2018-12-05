Second Saturday picks: Five picks for the monthly art walk

Chaitra Bangalore’s oil painting “An Arm and a Half” and Jennifer Lugris’ acrylic on canvas “Hope” are up in “Home and Away,” a presentation of two concurrent solo shows by Sacramento-based artists from the residency program at Verge Center for the Arts, 625 S Street. (916) 448-2985.
Susan Scholey’s ethereal color photo “Milky Way Over Dunes” is included in Viewpoint Gallery’s 10th annual Juried Show. Prominent photographer Richard Murai selected over 90 works for the show which is installed in both the Main Gallery and the Step-Up Gallery at Viewpoint Photographic Art Center, 2015 J Street, Suite 101. (916) 441-2341.
“The Naughty Rooster” by Maureen Hood is one of the vibrant works in “Here Comes Santa,” a lively group show of works in a variety of media by Erich Dahlin, Gary Dinnen, Marie Winkler, and others at Archival Gallery, 3223 Folsom Boulevard. (916) 923-6204.
Lucia Rothgeb’s “An Old Fashioned for You,” a work in acrylic and ink, is up in “Diminutive Pleasures,” a large holiday group show of small, reasonably priced works at Tim Collom Gallery, 915 20th Street. (916) 849-0302.
Cary Hulbert’s “Landscape,” a digital print with photogravure, is included in “Off Axis,” an invitational show that features three exceptional artists. In addition to Hulbert, a printmaker and installation artist who has exhibited nationally and internationally, the exhibition features Iranian artist Farnaz Shadravan and fiber artist Simone Schiff who holds an M.F.A. degree from Cranbrook Academy in Michigan. Axis Gallery is located at 625 S Street (in the Verge Center for the Arts building). (916) 905-6054.
