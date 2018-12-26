Monet, Warhol and Rubens highlight busy winter and spring art calendar

A colorful show of Jacob Lawrence’s brilliant prints depicting themes from African-American history and life, a new retrospective of 300 works that span the 40-year career of Andy Warhol, a rare look at Claude Monet’s late paintings of his gardens at Giverny, and a show of dramatic early paintings by Peter Paul Rubens top the list of exciting shows opening in the late winter and spring of 2019 at Sacramento-Davis and Bay Area museums.
January 27 to April 7, ‘History, Labor, Life: The Prints of Jacob Lawrence’
Crocker Art Museum 216 O Street, Sacramento. (916) 808-7000. crockerart.org
Featuring more than 90 works done from 1963 to 2000, this show gives us a comprehensive overview of the printmaking oeuvre of Jacob Lawrence (1917-2000). An influential American artist who grew up amid the excitement of The Harlem Renaissance and went on to become the first artist of color to be represented by a major New York Gallery at the tender age of of 24, Lawrence achieved national prominence for a series of prints depicting the migration of African Americans from the South and visual narratives of African-American culture and life.
January 29 to May 5, ‘XicanX Futurity’
Manetti Shrem Museum of Art, UC Davis, 254 Old Davis Road, (530) 752-8500, manettishremmuseum.ucdavis.edu
Featuring five Xicana artists — Celia Herrera Rodriguez, Felicia Montes, Gina Aparicio, Gilda Posada, and Melanie Cervantes — the show presents an intergenerational dialogue about Latin American forms of communal sacred ceremonies through conceptual works that represent an emerging post-colonial aesthetic.
January 9 to April 28, ‘Masako Miki/Matrix 273’
Berkeley Art Museum, 2155 Center Street, Berkeley, (510) 642-0808, bampfa@berkeley,edu
Japanese-born, Berkeley-based artist Masako Miki looks to Buddhist and Shinto beliefs and practices, as well as traditional Japanese folklore in larger than life-size, felt covered forms drawn from the Japanese belief in “yohai” (shape shifters), who can disguise themselves in many forms.
February 2 to September 1 , ‘Mildred Howard’s TAP: Investigation’
Oakland Museum of California, 1000 Oak Street, Oakland, (510) 625-6873 or (888) OAKMUSE, omca.org
African-American artist Mildred Howard draws on family history and community in a multimedia installation that examines themes of identity, church culture, gentrification, dance, activism and more.
May 19 to September 2, ‘Andy Warhol from A to B and Back Again’
San Francisco Museum of Modern Art, 151 Third Street, San Francisco, (415) 357-4000, sfmoma.org
The first Warhol retrospective organized in the United States since 1989 and the largest in scope of ideas and range of works offers viewers a chance to experience and reconsider the work of one of the most famous American artists of the 20th century. This landmark exhibition of more than 300 works covers all aspects of Warhol’s 40-year career.
February 16 to May 27, ‘Monet: The Late Years’
De Young Museum, Golden Gate Park, 50 Hagiwaara Tea Garden Drive, San Francisco, (415) 750-3600, deyoung.famsf.org
Fifty paintings, dating mostly from 1913 to 1926 (the final phase of Claude Monet’s long career), focus on images of his self-created garden at Giverny. His bold paintings of gorgeous flower beds, willows, wisteria, and water lilies invite us to reconsider the idea that many of his late paintings were preparatory works for a grand project rather than finished paintings in their own right. Balancing representation and abstraction, these radical late works identify the master of French Impressionism as a forbear of modernism.
April 6 to September 8, ‘Early Rubens’
Legion of Honor, Lincoln Park, 100 34th Avenue, San Francisco, (415) 750-3600, legionofhonor.famsf.org
Seventeenth century painter Peter Paul Rubens was known for his virtuosic paint handling, sensuous use of color, and depiction of dramatic mythological, biblical and historical scenes. This exhibition focuses on an innovative period, from 1608 to about 1620, when he rose to the first tier of Flemish painters through social and artistic choices that led to international fame and the birth of a visual style that has guided ambitious painters to this very day.
February 8 to May 5, ‘Kimono Refashioned’
Asian Art Museum, 200 Larkin Street, San Francisco, (415) 581-3500, asianart.org
Featuring over 35 garments from Kyoto Costume Institute — from a bustle gown made in 1870s London to a 21st century “origami” dress by avant garde Japanese designer Issey Miyake — this show reveals how the kimono continues to inspire international fashion.
February 7 to July 7, ‘Show Me as I want to Be Seen’
Contemporary Jewish Museum, 736 Mission Street, San Francisco, (415) 655-7800, infor@thecjm.org
An examination of how we depict the complex, fluid self in works by French Jewish artist Claude Cahun (1894 to 1954) and her lifelong lover Marcel Moore (1892 to 1972), both born as women, with works by 10 contemporary artists working in painting, sculpture, photography, video and 3D animation.
