Second Saturday preview: Artists give us glimpses into life on scale both large and small

1. UC Davis MFA graduate Terry Peterson’s large multimedia installation “Spawning Ground,” which explores the life cycle, transformation, and impermanence, resembles a scientific laboratory on a primitive planet light years away. It’s up with Anne Veraldi’s surreal photo installations of historic battle scenes she recreated using war toys at artspace1616, 1616 Del Paso Boulevard. (916) 849-1127.
2. Robert-Jean Ray’s “Urban Remix,” a bold work that transcends its diminutive scale, is included in his 30-year retrospective exhibition of very small collages and drawings that explore the urban environment and human condition. Spontaneously made in cafes, libraries and trains with tools and materials kept in pocket-sized containers, they form a vibrant visual diary made on the run. Titled “Exploring Possibilities, 1987-2017,” the show is on view at Sparrow Gallery, 1021 R Street, first floor. (916) 382-4894.
3. Michael Hoffee’s vibrant “Weekend on the Cornish Coast” is included in an “Introductions” show of artists new to Archival Gallery, with works in painting, watercolor, pastel, collage, assemblage and sculpture. The Second Saturday reception from 6 to 9 p.m. also features a book signing by popular Sacramento author, punster, and public figure, Ed Goldman, whose new book “”Don’t Cry For Me, Ardent Readers,” features cover art by Marcy Friedman. Archival Gallery is located at 3223 Folsom Boulevard. (916) 923-6204.
4. Gina Telcoccia’s sculpture “Esme with Love and Squalor” is included in “Switching Gears,” a group show featuring members of Oakland’s artist-run Gear Box Gallery at Sacramento’s own artist-run Axis Gallery, 625 S Street (in The Verge Center for the Arts building). For information, contact info@axisgallery.org.
Digital Access for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
5. “The Calling of St. Matthew” by Brennan Ogden, who cites artistic influences ranging from Baroque artist Michelangelo Caravaggio to 20th century comic book artists Jack Kirby, Steve Ditko and Will Eisner, is up in his solo show of humorous images at b. sakata garo, 923 20th Street. (916) 447-4276.
Comments