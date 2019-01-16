‘Hippie chick’ asks Sacramento to come to art show, hear good music, help paint

The third Saturday of every month are now reserved for soulful songstress and Navy veteran John’Nay Lasha. She’s a self-proclaimed nurturing hippie chick and her free art shows feature local artists at Oak Park’s Classy Hippie Tea Co.
“There’s so many different people who are doing something that should be noted as art and should be paid attention to,” said Lasha, 28.
This Saturday, Lasha will put on her first show of the year, The Sound of Art. The show will feature 15 artists, painters and photographers, several vendors, vegan food options, along with musical performances.
Attendees are encouraged to help create, with paint supplies for sale, alongside their favorite local artists.
Lasha’s shows have grown exponentially since her February 2018 show, Fifth Dimension, titled after her R&B/Soul album that released around the same time.
“In the last three years, I feel like I’ve made a lot of headway but there is still so much that I want to do,” said Lasha. “That’s what 2019 will be, for me, is continuing my work from 2018 and growing it to a larger space, and now we will have that space.”
Lasha said she learned as a singer that many local artists have to “pay to play” to be added to shows. “It’s all been learning experiences for me,” said Lasha, “Now I want to make it so other people don’t have to learn on such a curve.”
Leo Hickman, founder of Classy Hippie Tea Co, said he partnered with Lasha because she was hands-on and that they both shared a military background, as Hickman was in the Air Force.
“She knows all these people and can bring them together,” said Hickman, 38, who moved to Sacramento from New Jersey in 2011. “It’s one thing to provide an awesome venue and get your vision out but I’m not from here, so there’s a certain amount of time that it would take me to get something like that off the ground verses partnering with someone local.”
Sacramento rapper and producer Charles Davinport, 27, who goes by DJ Imaginary Other, does live mixing at Lasha’s shows.
While performing as Imaginary Other, Davinport dons a paper bag mask that makes it difficult to see. He said he has memorized all the music programmed to the buttons of his SP404 music sampler.
“I don’t DJ traditionally,” said Davinport. “I’m creating on the spot and I have no idea what is coming in, I’m just doing crazy effects and It’s literally nonstop.”
Davinport said that at Lasha’s shows, “Everyone is really down to chill and are also super supportive of the art. It’s a cool little situation going on there and of course I’ll be there with the greatest tunes ever.”
Lasha said she hopes people enjoy the experience she is trying to provide for her city and says people can expect a night full of love and good vibes.
“It’s a good feeling to know that people are riding with me and they are in it for the big picture,” she said.
If you go
What: John’Nay Lasha Enterprises Presents: The Sound of Art Show. Performers, photography, painting, vendors
Where: Classy Hippie Tea Company, 3226 Broadway Sacramento
When: Saturday from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
Cost: Free
